Soon after India faced a defeat at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the streets of the National Capital along with several cities witnessed a shocking turn of events, with several people bursting crackers to celebrate Pakistan’s win and India’s defeat. Despite a blanket ban of crackers, people sitting in their homes could hear the sound of crackers.

Celebrations also erupted in PoK, where some people could not hold their excitement as Pakistan managed to win a cricket match against India. Slogans were also chanted stating, “Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Meri Jaan”. Some videos also came to light where people were seen raising Pakistani flags.

Slamming the recent turn of events, Former Indian Cricketer Virendra Sehwag on Monday tweeted, “Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India, there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan’s victory. Achha, they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh, what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun, saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai.”

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26.