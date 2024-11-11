Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise On Young Guns

U Mumba edged past UP Yoddhas 35-33 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League opener in Noida. Strong performances from Ajit Chouhan and Rohit Raghav helped secure the win for U Mumba.

Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise On Young Guns

In another nail-biting encounter of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, U Mumba secured a narrow 35-33 victory over home team UP Yoddhas at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday. The win was especially significant as it came in the opening match of the Noida leg, silencing the home crowd.

Despite UP Yoddhas’ Bharat Hooda securing a Super 10, the combined raiding efforts of Ajit Chouhan and Rohit Raghav, who scored 8 points each, proved decisive for U Mumba.

Reflecting on the close contest, U Mumba’s skipper Sunil Kumar acknowledged the team’s early struggles but praised their resilience. “We made some mistakes in the beginning, but we didn’t allow the lead to slip too far,” he said. “But three crucial super tackles worked in our favour, which stopped the UP Yoddhas from building a substantial lead,” he added.

Kumar emphasized the importance of fighting until the last minute, a philosophy that proved crucial in this victory. “No matter what the lead is, we need to fight until the last moment. Even with 45 minutes gone, we keep fighting,” he explained.

This mentality paid off as U Mumba maintained their composure in the crucial final minutes of the game. The skipper also praised the team’s newer players, particularly highlighting one Ajit and Rohit, who secured important points towards the end of the game, “The new kids on the block have been performing exceptionally well, securing important points for the team,” Kumar noted.

Looking ahead to their next challenges, Kumar stressed the importance of minimizing errors, especially against stronger opponents. “We need to work on both sides – defense and offense. We’ve had some good tackles, but we need to ensure we maintain this performance level,” he added.

This victory showcased U Mumba’s ability to handle pressure in close matches, a trait that could prove crucial as the season progresses. The team’s balanced performance, combining effective raiding from Chouhan and Raghav with strategic defending, ultimately proved to be the difference in this closely fought encounter.

Preview For Matches On November 12

Bengaluru Bulls will hope to return to winning ways when they take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first match of the Noida leg. All eyes will be on Pardeep Narwal, while the defensive unit will bank on Nitin Rawal, who has been their standout player this season. For the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal and Neeraj Narwal will hope to continue their form from the last match.

The second game of the night will see Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Puneri Paltan. Having won their last two matches, the Dabang Delhi K.C. will want to capitalise on this form against the defending champions – who suffered a loss to the Telugu Titans in their last match of the Hyderabad leg.

Schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Tuesday, November 12:

Match 1 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 8 pm
Match 2 – Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan – 9 pm

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pro Kabaddi League Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 sports news Sunil Kumar U Mumba
