Cricket Australia Unveil Special ‘Green And Gold’ Kit Ahead Of 150th Anniversary Test Against England | What Does It Symbolise?

With 150 days to go for the landmark 150th anniversary Test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Cricket Australia, on October 12, Monday, unveiled a special kit for the home side. A host of photos were released on Monday as Cricket Australia explained what it symbolises.

What Australia’s 150th anniversary Test jersey symbolises? Cricket Australia explains

The jersey introduced on Monday replaces the golden wattle trimmings with gold, while a green placket has also been unveiled. The golden trim will be present on the collar and piping as well as on the shirt and trousers along with golden buttons. Cricket Australia explained that the use of gold “symbolises the legacy, achievement and enduring excellence of Test cricket.” Furthermore, Cricket Australia stated the need to highlight the “prestige, significance and once-in-a-generation nature of the occasion, while preserving the heritage and timeless identity of Australia’s iconic Test uniform.”

The board’s commercial officer Ed Sanders said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

“It is only on the most significant occasions that we tailor special uniforms for our teams, and we would like to thank Asics for producing a uniform that honours 150 years of Test cricket through the gold integration.”

The jersey largely remains unchanged from the one that the Baggy Greens have started donning since the 2025-26 summer as the artwork from prominent Aboriginal artist Aunty Fiona Clarke features on the shoulder. The artwork named ‘Land & Sea’ depicts the Walkabout Wickets motif and is also a tribute to Australia’s first-ever touring party, the Aboriginal XI that travelled to England in the year 1868.

It was from March 15-19 1877 that Australia and England played in the first-ever Test at the MCG. The home side had won by 45 runs. The 150th anniversary Test will get underway on March 11, 2027.

England won the most recent MCG Test against Australia

Meanwhile, the Englishmen will likely feel they have an upper hand ahead of facing Australia in the landmark Test next year in March, given they beat their arch-rivals at the MCG in the 2025-26 Ashes series.

The low-scoring encounter at the MCG lasted only two days with both sides managing less than 200 runs on the wicket. The tourists eventually won by four wickets, chasing down 178 successfully. But England will be without their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, who announced his international retirement in June 2026 as Joe Root will lead the side.