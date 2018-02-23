Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has said that T20 format is crucial for the survival of cricket. The Bengal lad praised the Virat Kohli-led side for their performance in South Africa and expressed hope that they would be able to seal the ongoing T20 series. He added that contribution of Dhoni for the side needed to be respected.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has batted for T20 cricket and has said that the format was paramount for the survival of the game of cricket. He was replying to a question in which he was asked how players are being made to play without much of rest. “Twenty20 is must for cricket. Without T20, cricket cannot survive,”Ganguly told the media. One of India’s most successful skippers also praised the Indian side for making a strong comeback in South Africa after losing the Test series and hoped the team would be able to clinch the ongoing T20 series as well after scripting history in the ODI series.

“They played very well in the one-day series. I hope they win the match (T20) on Saturday,” the Bengal lad said. He further went on to say that the likes of Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya should be given more chances to excel in the game. “We have Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya and others have come in to play in our Indian side. We have to give them time to become the likes of Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh,” he said. Citing the example of Harbhan Singh and Virender Sehwag, he said that they had developed as cricketers with the passage of time and not overnight.

Showering praises upon wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni he said that the contribution of Ranchi player must be respected. “You got to respect the contributions made by him and others too will get an opportunity to shine,” he said. India are currently playing South Africa in a T20 series which is tied at 1-1 at the moment.

