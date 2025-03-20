Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Cricket Diplomacy: New Zealand PM Luxon Plays Match With Ajaz Patel At Wankhede Stadium

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had a memorable day at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium as he engaged in a friendly cricket match alongside Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel.

Cricket Diplomacy: New Zealand PM Luxon Plays Match With Ajaz Patel At Wankhede Stadium

Cricket Diplomacy: New Zealand PM Luxon Plays Match With Ajaz Patel At Wankhede Stadium


New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had a memorable day at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium as he engaged in a friendly cricket match alongside Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel, former batter Ross Taylor, and pacer Trent Boult. His visit highlighted the strong cricketing bond between India and New Zealand, a relationship that has witnessed some of the sport’s most significant moments.

Sharing glimpses of his visit on Instagram, Luxon posted pictures from Wankhede, where New Zealand players Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, and Bevon Jacobs are gearing up for Mumbai Indians’ (MI) opening match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, on March 23.

Recalling an amusing moment, Luxon mentioned how Ajaz Patel, who became only the third bowler in history to take all ten wickets in a Test innings at this very venue against India in 2021, was unable to dismiss him during their friendly match.

“Nothing unites New Zealand and India more than our shared love of cricket. Right here at Mumbai’s Wankede Stadium, Ajaz Patel took the third best figures in the history of Test cricket. Just for the record, he didn’t get me out,” wrote Luxon in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christopher Luxon (@christopherluxon)

Honoring the Rich Legacy of Mumbai Cricket

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik also expressed his delight in hosting the New Zealand Prime Minister. In a press release, Naik remarked, “Today, as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), it was an absolute honour to welcome Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. During his visit, we took him through the rich legacy of Mumbai cricket, highlighting Wankhede’s role in shaping some of India’s greatest cricketers and its historic moments, including the 2011 World Cup victory. Given the deep cricketing ties between India and New Zealand, it was a proud moment to showcase how Mumbai continues to be a powerhouse of talent and passion for the game.”

Luxon’s trip to India also included a heartwarming moment in Delhi, where he, along with former cricketer Ross Taylor, played a casual game of cricket with local children, reinforcing the cultural and sporting connection between the two nations.

Emphasizing this shared passion, Luxon tweeted, “Nothing unites New Zealand and India more than our shared love of cricket,” underlining the strong ties between the two cricket-loving nations.

India and New Zealand have had several recent cricketing encounters. While India triumphed over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy Final in Dubai, the Black Caps halted India’s dominant Test-winning streak at home by securing a series victory last year.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Gilchrist’s Stern Message To This Out-of-Form Aussie Batsman, ‘IPL Teams Don’t Tolerate Failure’

 

newsx

