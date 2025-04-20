Cricket Fan’s IPL Obsession Caught On Camera During PSL Match – Viral Video

Home
In a moment that quickly caught the internet's attention, a cricket fan was filmed watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) game while seated in the stands of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

In a moment that quickly caught the internet’s attention, a cricket fan was filmed watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) game while seated in the stands of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. The clip, widely shared across social media platforms, has reignited the never-ending comparisons between the two popular T20 leagues.

Caught in the Act — IPL Over PSL

The young man appeared more interested in the ongoing Delhi Capitals match on his phone than the live PSL action unfolding in front of him. The video stirred quite the online buzz, with fans debating the entertainment value and quality of both tournaments.

This isn’t the first time IPL’s dominance has entered conversations around PSL. Ahead of the season opener, Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali had shared a candid take on what draws fans.

“Fans watch the tournament where there’s good cricket with entertainment. If we play well in the PSL, viewers will leave the IPL to watch us,” Hasan had said.

PSL 2025: A Promising Start, But Questions Remain

So far, PSL 2025 has seen nine matches played, with each of the six participating teams having completed three games. While the competition continues to grow in terms of talent and following, moments like this remind everyone of IPL’s towering presence in the T20 universe.

IPL Still the Benchmark, Says Sam Billings

Adding to the chatter, England’s Sam Billings recently shared his thoughts on the global standing of IPL. Despite not being picked in the IPL 2025 mega auction, the star batter didn’t shy away from praising the Indian league.

“You want me to say something silly? It’s hard to look past the IPL as the premier competition in the world; it’s very obvious, every other competition is just behind. In England (T20 Blast and The Hundred), we are trying to do the same as PSL, as the second-best competition in the world,” Billings said during a press conference.

Billings, who last featured in IPL 2022 for Kolkata Knight Riders, also noted the difficulty of drawing direct comparisons between leagues.

“I think it’s hard to compare. Each competition brings out different challenges. I am grateful that I get to travel the world and play cricket, and bring a smile to people. I wouldn’t trade this job for anything,” he added.

While the PSL continues to carve out its identity, the latest viral video is a cheeky reminder of IPL’s unmatched pull — even from the stands of its rival tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Can MS Dhoni’s CSK Qualify With 7 Matches Left After 2 Wins?

 

Filed under

ipl PSL Sam Billings

