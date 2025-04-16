Cricket Fever At Kerala Temple: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Cutouts Star In Pooram Parade

These cutouts were seen carried through the streets, each shaded under colorful ceremonial umbrellas. Rohit Sharma’s cutout took center stage, flanked by Kohli and Bumrah.

Kerala’s iconic Pooram festival witnessed a surprising twist this year, as giant cutouts of Indian cricket players became a part of the traditional celebration. Known for its majestic elephants, rhythmic percussion, and vibrant processions, Pooram took an unexpected turn into cricket fandom.

Cutouts of Cricket Icons Parade Through Streets

Among the highlights was a grand parade where towering images of Indian cricket stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah were placed on caparisoned elephants.

These cutouts were seen carried through the streets, each shaded under colorful ceremonial umbrellas. Rohit Sharma’s cutout took center stage, flanked by Kohli and Bumrah.

A video shared by a Rohit Sharma fan page on X (formerly Twitter) captured the scene. “Pooram in Kerala, Indian Team,” read the caption.

Adding to the spectacle, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal shared an umbrella, making their appearance equally prominent amid the festivities.

Fireworks to Return in Full Glory

Meanwhile, excitement continues to build with the return of Thrissur Pooram’s legendary fireworks display. The state has confirmed that the pyrotechnics will light up the skies once again.

“There will be no compromise on safety, but the fireworks will go ahead traditionally and spectacularly,” said Revenue Minister K. Rajan, according to The Hindu.

“All legal requirements will be met. We’ve already taken expert legal advice, and necessary measures are being implemented. The fireworks will be just as magnificent as every year,” he added.

Rohit Sharma Cutout Goes Viral

In another widely shared post, a cutout of Rohit Sharma riding an elephant became the focus. The Indian skipper was shown wearing the jersey from the T20 World Cup final, the one in which India ended its ICC trophy drought.

“The craze for Rohit Sharma in Kerala,” read the viral post accompanying the photo.

Fans were quick to recall the emotional high when India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup final held in Barbados, lifting their second title in the tournament’s history.

