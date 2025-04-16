Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Cricket Fever At Kerala Temple: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Cutouts Star In Pooram Parade

Cricket Fever At Kerala Temple: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Cutouts Star In Pooram Parade

These cutouts were seen carried through the streets, each shaded under colorful ceremonial umbrellas. Rohit Sharma’s cutout took center stage, flanked by Kohli and Bumrah.

Cricket Fever At Kerala Temple: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Cutouts Star In Pooram Parade

Cricket Fever At Kerala Temple: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Cutouts Star In Pooram Parade


Kerala’s iconic Pooram festival witnessed a surprising twist this year, as giant cutouts of Indian cricket players became a part of the traditional celebration. Known for its majestic elephants, rhythmic percussion, and vibrant processions, Pooram took an unexpected turn into cricket fandom.

Cutouts of Cricket Icons Parade Through Streets

Among the highlights was a grand parade where towering images of Indian cricket stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah were placed on caparisoned elephants.

These cutouts were seen carried through the streets, each shaded under colorful ceremonial umbrellas. Rohit Sharma’s cutout took center stage, flanked by Kohli and Bumrah.

A video shared by a Rohit Sharma fan page on X (formerly Twitter) captured the scene. “Pooram in Kerala, Indian Team,” read the caption.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Adding to the spectacle, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal shared an umbrella, making their appearance equally prominent amid the festivities.

Fireworks to Return in Full Glory

Meanwhile, excitement continues to build with the return of Thrissur Pooram’s legendary fireworks display. The state has confirmed that the pyrotechnics will light up the skies once again.

“There will be no compromise on safety, but the fireworks will go ahead traditionally and spectacularly,” said Revenue Minister K. Rajan, according to The Hindu.

“All legal requirements will be met. We’ve already taken expert legal advice, and necessary measures are being implemented. The fireworks will be just as magnificent as every year,” he added.

Rohit Sharma Cutout Goes Viral

In another widely shared post, a cutout of Rohit Sharma riding an elephant became the focus. The Indian skipper was shown wearing the jersey from the T20 World Cup final, the one in which India ended its ICC trophy drought.

“The craze for Rohit Sharma in Kerala,” read the viral post accompanying the photo.

Fans were quick to recall the emotional high when India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup final held in Barbados, lifting their second title in the tournament’s history.

ALSO READ: 2028 LA Olympics: Pomona To Host Cricket Matches, Bringing International Sports To Eastern LA County

 

Filed under

Pooram Parade rohit sharma Virat Kohli

newsx

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ Strategic Move – Why Three Overseas Players Chosen Against RR Today?
Priyanka Deshpande took t

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private...
newsx

Cricket Fever At Kerala Temple: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Cutouts Star In Pooram Parade
China now faces tariffs o

US Slaps 245% Tariffs On Chinese Imports Amid Escalating Trade War, Cites National Security Concerns
Jagdambika Pal

Jagdambika Pal Says Mamata Banerjee Is Busy Meeting Maulanas And Imams While Murshidabad Burns With...
newsx

US Vice President JD Vance To Visit India, Meeting With PM Modi Amid Trade Talks
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ Strategic Move – Why Three Overseas Players Chosen Against RR Today?

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ Strategic Move – Why Three Overseas Players Chosen Against RR Today?

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private Ceremony

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private...

US Slaps 245% Tariffs On Chinese Imports Amid Escalating Trade War, Cites National Security Concerns

US Slaps 245% Tariffs On Chinese Imports Amid Escalating Trade War, Cites National Security Concerns

Jagdambika Pal Says Mamata Banerjee Is Busy Meeting Maulanas And Imams While Murshidabad Burns With Violence | NewsX Exclusive

Jagdambika Pal Says Mamata Banerjee Is Busy Meeting Maulanas And Imams While Murshidabad Burns With...

US Vice President JD Vance To Visit India, Meeting With PM Modi Amid Trade Talks

US Vice President JD Vance To Visit India, Meeting With PM Modi Amid Trade Talks

Entertainment

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private Ceremony

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet Go Wild

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave