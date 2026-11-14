Cricket Gets A Fourth Format: Matthew Hayden, AB de Villiers, Clive Lloyd Back Launch Of Mixed-Gender Test Twenty In Colombo

Test Twenty Cricket Format: Cricket has a new format, and it promises to change the way the game is played. Test Twenty, the world’s first mixed-gender cricket tournament featuring an 80-over, four-innings format, was officially launched in Colombo on Friday, November 13. Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden, Sri Lankan great Russel Arnold and Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma were among the prominent figures present at the launch ceremony.

Featuring four continental franchises – South Asia, Australasia, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa – the inaugural season will run from November 14 to 29, with 10 matches scheduled. The tournament will bring boys’ and girls’ teams together under the same franchise, with their performances contributing to a common match result and championship standings.

Designed as cricket’s proposed fourth format, Test Twenty aims to combine the tactical depth of Test cricket with the pace and intensity of T20 cricket. The opening match of the inaugural season will see Sub-Saharan Africa take on Australasia on Saturday, November 14.

What Is Test Twenty? Understanding Cricket’s New 80-Over Format

Test Twenty has been designed as a middle-ground between traditional Test cricket and T20s. Unlike conventional formats, each team will bat twice in a match, with two innings of 20 overs each. This means a total of 80 overs will be played in a match, which is scheduled to be completed within a single day.

One of the distinctive features is that the scores from the first innings will be carried forward into the second innings. The format also allows teams to enforce a follow-on, while matches can produce a win, loss, tie or draw.

A tie will be decided through a Super Over. However, the rules surrounding a draw are particularly interesting. The team batting in the fourth innings must not lose more than four wickets before the final ball to secure a draw. If the fifth wicket falls, the possibility of a draw disappears, and the team must play for either a win or a loss.

Parity Rule: Boys’ And Girls’ Teams To Play For The Same Championship

The biggest talking point surrounding Test Twenty is its Parity Rule, which brings male and female cricketers into the same competitive structure.

Each of the four franchises will field a Boys’ XI and a Girls’ XI. Both teams will compete in separate 40-over innings, and their combined performances will determine the overall match result. This means neither the boys’ nor the girls’ team can independently secure a victory for its franchise.

The concept ensures that both squads have an equal stake in their franchise’s championship campaign. A team cannot win the tournament without contributions from both its male and female players.

The inaugural season will feature players aged between 13 and 21, offering young cricketers from different parts of the world an opportunity to compete on an international platform.

Matthew Hayden, AB de Villiers And Clive Lloyd Among Advisory Board Members

Test Twenty will be guided by a high-profile advisory board featuring some of cricket’s biggest names, including AB de Villiers, Matthew Hayden and former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd. Indian coach Rajkumar Sharma, best known as Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, will serve as the Chairman of the Selection Committee.

Hayden, who will also mentor the Australasia franchise, expressed excitement about the opportunities the new format could create for emerging cricketers.

“What makes this format particularly exciting is the opportunity it provides young cricketers to play more cricket. You don’t get better by playing less, and that’s something the game needs to address,” Hayden said at the launch.

“With the current focus largely on 50-over and T20 cricket, Test Twenty offers players more opportunities and time in the middle to perform and develop their skills. The fact that boys and girls get to play together makes it even more meaningful. I believe this additional exposure and match experience will help accelerate the development of young cricketers,” he added.

Hayden also described the competition as a potential pathway for the next generation, clarifying that it is not intended to replace existing high-performance structures.

“I see Test Twenty as a very good pathway product for the next generation. It is not trying to replace or compete with the existing high-performance structures, but rather complement them by providing young players with another platform to develop, gain experience and progress in their cricketing journeys. I think that’s a great initiative,” the former Australia opener said.

Russel Arnold And Rajkumar Sharma Back New Cricket Concept

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Russel Arnold also backed the initiative, highlighting the international exposure and learning opportunities it could provide to young players.

“Test Twenty offers young cricketers a tremendous opportunity to gain experience, learn from different cultures and develop their skills,” Arnold said.

He also acknowledged that a new format could initially face scepticism but expressed hope that its concept of equal opportunities would receive the support it deserves.

“We hope this format receives the support it deserves. There will naturally be scepticism around anything new, but once people recognise the opportunities it creates, I believe they will appreciate its value. The concept of parity and equal opportunities has the potential to make a significant difference to cricket in the years ahead,” he added.

Rajkumar Sharma, meanwhile, called Test Twenty a fresh concept and praised the enthusiasm among the young cricketers involved.

“Test Twenty is a fantastic start and a fresh concept for cricket, bringing boys and girls together in the same tournament. The enthusiasm among the young players has been brilliant, and the response from the cricket fraternity has been equally encouraging,” Sharma said.

“Everyone I have spoken to has appreciated the concept, which makes me confident that this format has a very bright future. I congratulate Gaurav Bahirvani for taking this initiative,” he added.

Gaurav Bahirvani Explains Vision Behind Test Twenty

The initiative is led by sports entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani, Founder and Chairman of Test Twenty. Explaining the vision behind the project, Bahirvani said the objective was to introduce an inclusive format that creates more opportunities for young cricketers.

“Test Twenty is our attempt to take cricket into a new era by creating a format that is innovative, inclusive and focused on the future of the game. By bringing boys and girls together on the same competitive platform, we want to champion equality while providing young cricketers from across the world with an opportunity to showcase their talent. This is just the beginning of a journey to create a new global cricketing platform,” Bahirvani said.

The wider ecosystem is owned by Parity Sports and combines elite competition, global scouting, franchise participation and long-term player development. It is supported by an experienced leadership team that includes former Rajasthan Royals CEO Mike Fordham and global finance expert Rohit Maroo.

The organisation also has plans for a year-round talent identification and development network covering traditional and emerging cricketing nations.

Four Franchises, 10 Matches: Complete Test Twenty Tournament Structure

The inaugural season features four continental franchises:

South Asia

Australasia

Europe

Sub-Saharan Africa

The four teams will compete in a six-match league stage, with every franchise facing the other three once. The knockout stage will subsequently feature Qualifier 1, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, before the tournament concludes with the final on Sunday, November 29.

The opening fixture on November 14 will be between Sub-Saharan Africa and Australasia.

All matches will be broadcast live on Sony LIV and FanCode.

Test Twenty Aims To Create A New Pathway For Young Cricketers

With its inaugural season featuring players aged 13 to 21, Test Twenty aims to provide emerging talent with an international platform to showcase their abilities. Its broader vision is to develop a global mixed-gender youth cricket ecosystem that connects players from established cricketing nations as well as regions where the sport is still developing.

The organisers are positioning Test Twenty as an additional pathway for young cricketers rather than a replacement for existing domestic or international structures.

The annual flagship event, the Junior Test Twenty Championship, is also part of the wider vision. It is designed to bring together promising youth cricketers from traditional cricketing powerhouses and non-traditional regions.

With former international stars involved in its advisory structure and a format built around equal participation, Test Twenty will now look to establish its place in an increasingly crowded cricket calendar.