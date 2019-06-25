Brian Lara who was admitted to Parel's hospital on Tuesday evening shared an audio message from the hospital and said that he is fine and recovering.

Cricket legend and former West Indies skipper Brian Lara on Tuesday late evening shared an audio message from the hospital and confirmed that he is fine, recovering and will be back in his hotel room soon. Brian Lara, who has scored more than 10,000 runs in the one day cricket and over 11,000 runs, was admitted to Parel’s Global Hospital in Mumbai after sudden pain in the chest. In an audio message tweeted by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Windies former cricket said that he extended himself too much at the gym in the morning. He felt chest pains soon after and it was decided to best consult a doctor.

“Hi, everyone. I know everyone is very concerned about what’s happening. I think I just extended myself a bit too much in the gym this morning and was feeling a bit of pain in my chest and I felt it was best to see a doctor,” Lara said.

UPDATE: Message from @BrianLara

"I am fine. I am recovering and I will be back in my hotel room tomorrow"

The former international cricketer was brought to the hospital at around 12.30 pm and treatment started immediately. Renowned cardiologist Dr Pravin Kulkarni carried out the angioplasty procedure on Lara. However, hospital authorities have refused to divulge any information. The hospital is expected to issue a statement on his health soon.

