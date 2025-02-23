Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Returns To The Field, Joins Son Anvay In KSCA League

Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Rahul Dravid made a surprise return to cricket, playing with son Anvay for Vijaya Cricket Club in KSCA League, before getting dismissed for 10 runs.

Rahul Dravid made a surprise return to cricket, playing with son Anvay for Vijaya Cricket Club in KSCA League, before getting dismissed for 10 runs.


Former India head coach Rahul Dravid stunned cricket fans with an unexpected return to competitive cricket, playing alongside his younger son, Anvay, for Vijaya Cricket Club in the KSCA Division III League match against Young Lions Club on February 22. The legendary cricketer, who retired from professional cricket in 2012, briefly shared the crease with Anvay before being dismissed for 10 by Young Lions bowler AR Ullas.

Dravid’s sudden appearance on the field left Young Lions players in disbelief as they witnessed the former India captain back in action. Both of his sons, Samit and Anvay, are actively involved in Karnataka’s age-group cricket, making the moment even more significant for the cricketing icon. This marked another rare instance of Dravid returning to club cricket, reminiscent of 2013 when he played for his childhood team, Bangalore United Cricket Club, in the KSCA Second Division League shortly after his retirement.

Vijaya Cricket Club, batting first, saw a crucial contribution from Anvay Dravid, who anchored the innings with a well-crafted 58 off 60 balls. Sharing the pitch with his father was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the young cricketer. However, Rahul Dravid’s innings ended sooner than expected when he attempted a lofted shot towards long-off but mistimed it, leading to his dismissal.

Despite Dravid’s brief stay at the crease, Vijaya Cricket Club secured a hard-fought 24-run victory, advancing to the semi-finals. Dravid’s return to the field may have been short-lived, but it added another memorable chapter to his cricketing journey. As he transitions back to his coaching role, his focus now shifts to Rajasthan Royals’ preparations for IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025: Raj Kumar Sharma Backs Virat Kohli To Shine Against Pakistan

