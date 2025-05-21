Cricket Rule Breakdown: Why MI Received a No-Ball Call vs DC due to Off-Side Fielders

The incident occurred during Delhi's chase of a 181-run target, and the explanation behind the decision sparked interest across cricketing circles.

A moment of confusion unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals when the umpire signaled a no-ball that caught fans and players off guard. The incident occurred during Delhi’s chase of a 181-run target, and the explanation behind the decision sparked interest across cricketing circles.

Umpire’s Call Based on Fielding Regulations

The unusual no-ball was called on the third delivery of the fifth over, right after Will Jacks had dismissed Abishek Porel. The next delivery, intended to build pressure, instead resulted in a penalty against Jacks — due to a rarely-invoked fielding rule.

As per ESPNCricinfo’s commentary, “the umpires had given the no-ball, ‘because there weren’t enough fielders on the off side’.”

According to the IPL’s Match Playing Conditions, section 28.4.1 states, “At the instant of delivery, there may not be more than 5 fielders on the on side.”

This rule implies that at least four fielders must be stationed on the off side. In this instance, Delhi Capitals had more than the allowed number on the leg side, leading to the no-ball decision.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Heroics Guide MI to Competitive Total

Despite some early jitters in their innings, Mumbai Indians found a dependable anchor in Suryakumar Yadav. His unbeaten 73 off 43 balls — studded with seven boundaries and four sixes — proved crucial in taking MI to a solid total.

He built two important partnerships that rescued the innings after an unsteady start. Interestingly, he had a lucky escape on six when a miscued shot off Kuldeep Yadav dropped just out of Mukesh Kumar’s reach at short leg.

In tough batting conditions, Suryakumar’s fluent strokeplay stood out and gave the hosts momentum going into the second half of the match.

Delhi Missing Their Captain in Must-Win Game

Delhi Capitals were visibly off balance without their regular skipper, who was ruled out due to illness. The absence was felt both in terms of leadership and match strategy.

With spinners Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks stepping up, MI held a firm grip over the match. Delhi’s playoff hopes now hang by a thread. A loss here could end their campaign prematurely — a harsh outcome for a side that began the season on such a strong note.

As this match showed, in T20 cricket, even field placement rules can tip the balance in a high-stakes encounter.

