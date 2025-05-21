Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Cricket Rule Breakdown: Why MI Received A No-Ball Call vs DC Due To Off-Side Fielders

Cricket Rule Breakdown: Why MI Received A No-Ball Call vs DC Due To Off-Side Fielders

The incident occurred during Delhi's chase of a 181-run target, and the explanation behind the decision sparked interest across cricketing circles.

Cricket Rule Breakdown: Why MI Received A No-Ball Call vs DC Due To Off-Side Fielders

Cricket Rule Breakdown: Why MI Received a No-Ball Call vs DC due to Off-Side Fielders


A moment of confusion unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals when the umpire signaled a no-ball that caught fans and players off guard. The incident occurred during Delhi’s chase of a 181-run target, and the explanation behind the decision sparked interest across cricketing circles.

Umpire’s Call Based on Fielding Regulations

The unusual no-ball was called on the third delivery of the fifth over, right after Will Jacks had dismissed Abishek Porel. The next delivery, intended to build pressure, instead resulted in a penalty against Jacks — due to a rarely-invoked fielding rule.

As per ESPNCricinfo’s commentary, “the umpires had given the no-ball, ‘because there weren’t enough fielders on the off side’.”

According to the IPL’s Match Playing Conditions, section 28.4.1 states, “At the instant of delivery, there may not be more than 5 fielders on the on side.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This rule implies that at least four fielders must be stationed on the off side. In this instance, Delhi Capitals had more than the allowed number on the leg side, leading to the no-ball decision.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Heroics Guide MI to Competitive Total

Despite some early jitters in their innings, Mumbai Indians found a dependable anchor in Suryakumar Yadav. His unbeaten 73 off 43 balls — studded with seven boundaries and four sixes — proved crucial in taking MI to a solid total.

He built two important partnerships that rescued the innings after an unsteady start. Interestingly, he had a lucky escape on six when a miscued shot off Kuldeep Yadav dropped just out of Mukesh Kumar’s reach at short leg.

In tough batting conditions, Suryakumar’s fluent strokeplay stood out and gave the hosts momentum going into the second half of the match.

Delhi Missing Their Captain in Must-Win Game

Delhi Capitals were visibly off balance without their regular skipper, who was ruled out due to illness. The absence was felt both in terms of leadership and match strategy.

With spinners Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks stepping up, MI held a firm grip over the match. Delhi’s playoff hopes now hang by a thread. A loss here could end their campaign prematurely — a harsh outcome for a side that began the season on such a strong note.

As this match showed, in T20 cricket, even field placement rules can tip the balance in a high-stakes encounter.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs: Mumbai Indians Join RCB, PBKS, and GT; Delhi Capitals Crash Out

 

Filed under

DC delhi capitals ipl Mumbai Indians

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand