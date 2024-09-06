Cricket South Africa (CSA) Announces 2024 Award Winners: Highlights & Key Moments

On Friday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced Quinton de Kock as the South African ODI Player of the Year. De Kock was honored for his exceptional performance in the 2023 World Cup, where he scored four centuries. Despite his retirement from 50-over cricket, his contributions were widely recognized.

Reeza Hendricks earned the T20I Player of the Year award for his notable achievement as the only South African batter to score a half-century during the award period, which excluded the T20 World Cup.

Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm spinner who made a remarkable comeback from an Achilles injury to participate in the ODI World Cup, was voted Players’ Player of the Year by his peers. Maharaj’s comeback and performance were pivotal in the team’s success.

Marco Jansen was named Men’s Player of the Year for his all-round contributions, including 17 wickets at the ODI World Cup and strong performances in the Boxing Day Test against India. His versatility and impact across formats were key highlights of the year.

The awards covered achievements from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024. Performances at the June Men’s T20 World Cup and Test and T20I series in the West Indies will be considered for next year’s awards. The ceremony was held in September to accommodate nationally contracted players who are often unavailable in May due to the IPL.

David Bedingham was honored as Test Player of the Year for his impressive debut against India and performances in New Zealand. He was also recognized as the International Newcomer of the Year for his standout performances on the global stage.

In domestic cricket, Nqabayomzi Peter, who led the Lions to victory in the CSA T20 Cup and made his international debut in June, was named Men’s Domestic Newcomer of the Season and T20 Challenge Player of the Season. His rise in domestic cricket was notable and impactful.

Lions’ all-rounder Wiaan Mulder received the Four-Day Domestic Player of the Season award for his significant contributions in the first-class competition. Western Province’s Mihlali Mpongwana was awarded the One-Day Domestic Player of the Season.

In the women’s domestic competition, Nonkululeko Mlaba was named One-Day Player of the Season, while Tazmin Brits, the leading run-scorer in the domestic T20 tournament, won the T20 Player of the Season award.

Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa’s women’s captain, was the standout at the CSA Annual Awards, clinching five prizes including Women’s Player of the Year. She was also named Women’s ODI Player of the Year, Women’s T20I Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, and Fans’ Player of the Year for her stellar performance throughout the 2023-24 season.

Marizanne Kapp won the Best Delivery Award for her inswinger that bowled out Beth Mooney in South Africa’s first ODI win over Australia, showcasing her exceptional bowling skills.

Masabata Klaas received the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award for her inspiring journey in building a cricket career despite facing significant challenges. As a single mother, Klaas, supported by her mother, played a crucial role in South Africa’s qualification for the 2021 50-over World Cup. She remains one of South Africa’s top ODI and T20I wicket-takers and has taken on a mentoring role within the women’s team.

