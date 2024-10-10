Home
we-woman

Cricket World Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata

Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Shubman Gill pay tribute to the Ratan Tata after the demise of the veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

Cricket World Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata

The cricket world mourned the demise of the veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and said that his legacy will continue to guide the citizens of the nation.Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday night. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at the lawns of south Mumbai’s National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm for the public to pay their respects, he said.

Preparations are underway at NCPA, Nariman Point where the mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay their last respects before the last rites. Taking to his official X handle, star India cricketer Shubman Gill said that Ratan Tata was a visionary leader.
“Deeply saddened by the loss of Ratan Tata ji, a visionary leader and a true titan who shaped industries and inspired generations. His legacy will continue to guide us. May he rest in peace,” Shubman Gill wrote on X.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman said that Ratan Tata was one of the greats of the nation.
“End of an era as one of the greats of our country, Shri Ratan Tata Ji passes away. He will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to our country and for being such an incredible role-model. Heartfelt condolences to all his well-wishers and admirers all around the world. Om Shanti,” VVS Laxman wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever be remembered.
“RIP Sir. Satnam Waheguru. Ratan Tata ji will always be in our hearts as one of the builders of modern India. His leadership, humility, and unwavering commitment to ethics and values set a benchmark that will continue to inspire generations. His legacy will forever be remembered, not just for the companies he built, but for the countless lives he touched through his compassion and generosity. My deepest condolences,” Harbhajan Singh wrote on X.

Among India’s most respected and loved industrialists, Ratan Tata took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.
Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.
He was honoured with the country’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. (ANI)

( Everything is same, except headline)

Read More : Ratan Tata’s Insights on India’s Future, Customers & Risk: Top Quotes

Filed under

RATAN TATA ratan tata death Ratan Tata Death News

