Cricketer Mohammed Shami chargesheeted in dowry and sexual harassment case: Kolkatta police has filed a chargesheet against cricketer Mohammed Shami or dowry harassment and sexual harassment case. He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment). Police has also submitted a chargesheet before Alipore police court. Last year, the wife of Shami accused him of sexual abuse and domestic violence. She had filed a police complaint against her husband.

It all started when estranged wife Hasin Jahan posted screenshots of Shami’s alleged extra-marital affairs conversation on the social media. Shami had denied the allegation of her wife.

According to reports, Hasin quit modelling career after tying the knot with Shami. Hasin had said that she did it because he did not want to see her in modelling. Besides harassment, Hasin also accused the pacer of match-fixing. However, Shami denied the allegation. India pacer had maintained that it was a conspiracy to ruin his career.

Hasin also roped Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) into the issue after making the match-fixing accusations. The cricket board had withheld the contract of the pacer. Later, the BCCI cleared Shami after its Anti-Corruption Unit completed the probe.

Meanwhile, the chargesheet comes just ahead of the World Cup 2019 which would start from May 30 in England and New Zealand. India would play first match against South Africa at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on June 05.

