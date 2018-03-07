In an interview with India News, Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan opened up about her ordeal and told how the cricketer has been inflicting mental and physical torture on her for the past two years. She added that she has been taking it all patiently in a bid to try and save her marriage. The duo had tied the knot in 2014.

Indian cricketer, Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has accused him of cheating and inflicting physical and mental torture on her several times in the past two years. Ms Jahan took to social media platform Facebook to share her side of the story and posted a series of screenshots to verify her claims of cricketer’s extramarital affairs.In the Facebook post, Shami’s wife has stressed that she is being tortured by the cricketer and his family for past two years and several attempts have been made by them to kill her.

In an interview with India News, Haseen Jahan said she did not open up about the domestic violence earlier as she was trying her best to save the marriage. “I kept waiting for the things to take a turn for better. However, things have only worsened with time as Shami has continued with the misbehaviour, so I was forced to take this step,” she said. Ms Jahan further said that Shami is a man of ‘cheap mentality’ and had started showing his true colours right after marriage. She added that Shami has been issuing threats to her repeatedly and has been indulging in physical violence with her.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has clarified his stand on Twitter and said that somebody is conspiring to damage his career. “Hi I’m Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai,” he posted on Twitter.

Mohammed Shami had tied the knot with model Hasin Jahan back in the year 2014.

