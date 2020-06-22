The veteran cricketer played till the age of 44, representing Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab, and Haryana, and was honoured with the CK Naidu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI in 2017.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class spinner and ‘domestic cricket stalwart’ Rajinder Goel, who passed away yesterday, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of departed.

Goel was 77 and he died due to age-related health issues.

Taking to Twitter Tendulkar wrote, “Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel ji! He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. May his soul Rest in Peace and my heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones.”

The left-arm spinner picked up 750 first-class wickets with an average of 18.58 in a career spanning 27 years. He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana. The veteran spinner bagged 59 five-wicket hauls and 18 ten-wicket hauls.

With 637 Ranji Trophy wickets, Goel despite playing his last game in the 1984-85 season, remains the leading wicket-taker of India’s premier domestic first-class competition.

Despite the illustrious record in the domestic cricket, Goel never played for India in any format of the game.

In 2017, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honoured Rajinder Goel with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

