Why Has Rinku Singh Postponed His Wedding With MP Priya Saroj? Here’s What Happened

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj, who was just elected as a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, have rescheduled their wedding, which was initially planned for November 18–19, 2025.

The couple, who had planned a big bash at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi, have now scheduled the wedding for February 2026 due to professional commitments.

The main reason for the delay is Rinku’s cricket calendar, which consists of international tours, domestic games, and training camps during the second half of the year.

With not many dates available in November, the families decided together to reschedule the wedding for a better time.

Engagement Ceremony Drew Big Names

The two became engaged on June 8, 2025, in Lucknow, in a grand ceremony that was a guest by honor to more than 300 people.

Political stalwarts such as Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, and Dimple Yadav, alongside Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and several other people were present at the ceremony.

The engagement soon gained popularity on social media and news outlets.

Rinku Singh: Indian Cricket’s New Star Rise

Born in 1997 in Aligarh, Rinku Singh became a popular player with his game for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

With his aggressive batting and calm finishing, he has already found a place in India’s white-ball squads and is regarded as the brightest young prospect in Indian cricket.

Priya Saroj: Young MP with a Legal Background

Priya Saroj, born in 1998, is a lawyer by training and an MP for Machhlishahr in the Lok Sabha. She is the daughter of senior Samajwadi Party leader Tufani Saroj.

She holds degrees from Delhi University and Amity University and has become one of the youngest and most vibrant MPs in the current Parliament.

New Date Expected in Early 2026

Though the date has not been confirmed, insiders close to the family intimate that the wedding will probably happen in February 2026, during Rinku’s off-season.

The couple’s choice demonstrates their commitment to their respective professions while organizing a celebration that unites family, friends, and fans at the appropriate moment.

ALSO READ: Dilip Doshi Passes Away At 77: Indian Spin Legend Dies Of Heart Issues In London