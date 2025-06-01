Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Engagement To Politician Priya Saroj Confirmed, Ceremony On June 8

The news of Rinku’s engagement first surfaced earlier this year when Tufani Saroj, SP MLA from Kerakat and father of Priya Saroj, confirmed that both families had “meaningful discussions” about the alliance.

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is all set to get engaged to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj on Sunday, June 8, in a private ceremony at a hotel in Lucknow. The engagement marks a significant personal milestone for Rinku, who recently wrapped up his stint in the IPL 2025 season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rinku, known for his explosive finishing skills, scored 206 runs in 13 matches this IPL season at an average of 29.42 and a strike rate of 153.73. Despite his efforts, KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing eighth on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.305.

The news of Rinku’s engagement first surfaced earlier this year when Tufani Saroj, SP MLA from Kerakat and father of Priya Saroj, confirmed that both families had “meaningful discussions” about the alliance. He revealed that Rinku and Priya were introduced through a mutual friend whose father is also a cricketer.

“Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now. They both liked each other but needed their families’ consent for the relationship. Both families have agreed to this marriage,” Tufani Saroj said. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Priya Saroj, who hails from Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi, was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from Machhlishahr in the 2024 general elections. A former Supreme Court lawyer, Priya holds an arts degree from Delhi University and a law degree from Amity University, Noida. She began her political journey while campaigning for her father in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and has been actively involved with the Samajwadi Party ever since.

Rinku Singh shot to national fame during the IPL 2023, when he smashed five consecutive sixes off Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal. Since then, the Aligarh-born cricketer has played 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India, scoring 601 runs, including three half-centuries and a top score of 69.

