On Tuesday, Narendra Thakur and his wife Hansa Thakur had gone to Alyali in Palghar in order to attend a wedding ceremony. While coming back home in Mahim village, Narendra Thakur lost the balance of his bike and crashed it on the roadside near Sundaram school.

Hansa Thakur and Narendra Thakur got injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on slipped in Palghar last night | Twitter ANI

Parents of Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur on Tuesday night suffered multiple injuries after they met with a road accident in Palghar district in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The couple was travelling on a motorcycle when their bike skidded off the road. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. Shardul, who is playing in Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has flown to Mumbai to visit his parents.

The area where the bike slipped on the road was full of mud and concrete as the road was under construction and there were no streetlights on the area or any stop sign warning about the ongoing construction work.

Seeing the couple lying on the road injured, locals rushed them to Dr Dhawale Charitable Hospital in Palghar. Dr Prakash Gudsoorkar, an ortho surgeon, diagnosed the cricketer’s father of a brain clot during a CT scan and Narendra Thakur had to be later shifted to Lilavati Hospital, Bandra.

While speaking to media, Dr Gudsoorkar said, “The patient is diabetic with hypertension and already had undergone two heart surgeries and suffered intra cranial bleeding (intern bleeding of skull and brain) and was vomiting, hence we advised him to be shifted to the Mumbai hospital while his wife has been discharged as she suffered minor injuries.”

