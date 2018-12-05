Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all formats of cricket bringing down the curtains on a glittering 15-year-old international career. Gambhir was an integral part of both the Indian side that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup winning side on home soil his impressive form saw him being conferred with the second highest sports honour in the country, Arjuna Award in 2008, and in 2009 won the test player of the year award. Gambhir formed a devastating opening partnership with his Delhi and India team-mate Virender Sehwag giving India blistering starts on numerous occasions in all formats.
Gambhir is the only Indian batsman to score centuries in 5 consecutive Test Matches. Gambhir was frozen out of the Indian team for a long time after struggling with form and last played an International match in 2016 against England. Gambhir has also captained his IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders to 2 league titles after being the most expensive buy during 2011 auctions before eventually returning to his home-team Delhi in 2018. Gambhir will play his last first-class match against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy starting from Thursday at his home-ground Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.
Cricketers past and present took to Twitter to congratulate Gautam Gambhir on his illustrious career.
BCCI thanked Gambhir for a stellar career
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates him saying Gambhir was a special talent and he enjoyed batting with him.
Suresh Raina also thanked Gambhir for his immense contribution to cricket.
Gambhir’s Delhi and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan also gave his best wishes.
Indian spinner R.Ashwin who is travelling with the Indian team in Australia said Gambhir has been inspirational to him and many others.
Gambhir’s good friend Harbhajan Singh also send his wishes.
Gambhir’s first and last IPL side Delhi Daredevils who were renamed as Delhi Capitals early on Tuesday send out their best wishes.
Gambhir’s former team KKR bid farewell to an icon
KKR’S Owner Shah Rukh Khan thanked his captain for the wonderful memories and contribution.
Gambhir’s KKR Teammates Dinesh Kartik, Robin Uthappa and Kuldeep Yadav shared their pleasure of playing with him.
Harsha Bhogle who has commented on numerous matches also congratulated him
