Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all formats of cricket bringing down the curtains on a glittering 15-year-old international career. Gambhir was an integral part of both the Indian side that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup winning side on home soil.

Gambhir is the only Indian batsman to score centuries in 5 consecutive Test Matches

his impressive form saw him being conferred with the second highest sports honour in the country, Arjuna Award in 2008, and in 2009 won the test player of the year award. Gambhir formed a devastating opening partnership with his Delhi and India team-mate Virender Sehwag giving India blistering starts on numerous occasions in all formats.

Gambhir was frozen out of the Indian team for a long time after struggling with form and last played an International match in 2016 against England. Gambhir has also captained his IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders to 2 league titles after being the most expensive buy during 2011 auctions before eventually returning to his home-team Delhi in 2018. Gambhir will play his last first-class match against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy starting from Thursday at his home-ground Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Cricketers past and present took to Twitter to congratulate Gautam Gambhir on his illustrious career.

The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life. ➡️https://t.co/J8QrSHHRCT@BCCI #Unbeaten — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 4, 2018

BCCI thanked Gambhir for a stellar career

Congratulations on a phenomenal career, @GautamGambhir! 2007 WT20 🏆

2011 World Cup 🏆

No.1 Test Team 🥇#ThankyouGauti https://t.co/k0t7jfLD8i — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates him saying Gambhir was a special talent and he enjoyed batting with him.

Congratulations @GautamGambhir on a glorious career. You were a special talent and had a Gambhir role in our win in the World Cup finals. Batting with you at Napier was extra special. Enjoy your second innings with family and friends! pic.twitter.com/dNpyNfbLe6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 5, 2018

Suresh Raina also thanked Gambhir for his immense contribution to cricket.

242 matches, 10324 runs – wouldn’t have been possible without your hard work & persistence to the field. Thank you for your exemplary contribution to the field of cricket @GautamGambhir it was an honour to share the pitch with you. Wishing you all the success. #ThankYouGambhir https://t.co/RN2iAslO71 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 5, 2018

Gambhir’s Delhi and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan also gave his best wishes.

Bidding farewell to one of the finest players of the country @GautamGambhir. Wish the best for you in the future Gauti Bhai 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qr14XVN3q7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 5, 2018

Indian spinner R.Ashwin who is travelling with the Indian team in Australia said Gambhir has been inspirational to him and many others.

One of Indias best has bid farewell to the game, @GautamGambhir you have been inspirational to me and many others over the years and now I am sure is the beginning of even better things from you. #gautithefighter #GautamGambhirRetires — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 5, 2018

Gambhir’s good friend Harbhajan Singh also send his wishes.

Gauti I wish you all the best going forward brother..u have been a true champion and fighter for india 🇮🇳 lots of love pic.twitter.com/uTx0pgwKII — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2018

Gambhir’s first and last IPL side Delhi Daredevils who were renamed as Delhi Capitals early on Tuesday send out their best wishes.

Gambhir’s former team KKR bid farewell to an icon

Thanks for the memories, @GautamGambhir. All the best for the next innings of your life 💜#KorboLorboJeetbo, always!#ThankYouGambhir pic.twitter.com/rx7RZitU8j — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 4, 2018

KKR’S Owner Shah Rukh Khan thanked his captain for the wonderful memories and contribution.

@GautamGambhir Thank u for the love & leadership my Captain.U r a special man and may Allah always keep & happy…& u should smile a bit more — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 4, 2018

Gambhir’s KKR Teammates Dinesh Kartik, Robin Uthappa and Kuldeep Yadav shared their pleasure of playing with him.

Goodbyes are never easy, but I'd like to congratulate @GautamGambhir bhai on a great career. You always rose to the big occasion. As a youngster, it was special for me to play for the first time in IPL under you for @KKRiders.Wish you all the best in your next innings. #skipper pic.twitter.com/MMQalgWKsE — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 5, 2018

I gotta say.. I don't like retirements.. especially of people that I admire deeply. Congratulations @GautamGambhir on an amazing career. I'm grateful for all that we shared on and off the field. It's been an honour skip. My best wishes on ur second innings. — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 4, 2018

Congratulations on your fantastic journey @GautamGambhir . I’m extremely happy I had the privilege of sharing a bit of it with you 🏏 pic.twitter.com/DNxBSZ9daz — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 5, 2018

Harsha Bhogle who has commented on numerous matches also congratulated him

You had a wonderful career @GautamGambhir, one that you can be genuinely proud of. You played a big part in two of the biggest moments in Indian cricket, you were among the best in test cricket at your peak and you will have a page in the IPL. Few get that from this game. Go well — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2018

