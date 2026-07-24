Cristian Volpato Allegedly Tests Positive For Cocaine After Sydney Speeding Stop; Football Australia Responds

Australia international Cristian Volpato has found himself in legal trouble after allegedly testing positive for cocaine during a roadside stop in Sydney. The 22-year-old midfielder, who impressed for the Socceroos at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after switching his international allegiance from Italy, was reportedly pulled over for speeding while driving a BMW Coupe late on Thursday night.

According to police, Volpato was first stopped on the Anzac Bridge after allegedly travelling between 86km/h and 94km/h in a 60km/h zone. He later faced another stop after reportedly being clocked at 109km/h in the same speed limit area. While his roadside breath test was negative, authorities allege that a drug test returned a positive result for cocaine. The matter remains under investigation.

Australian World Cup Star Allegedly Tests Positive for Cocaine After Sydney Speeding Stop

Australia international Cristian Volpato has landed in controversy after allegedly testing positive for cocaine during a roadside drug test in Sydney. The 22-year-old midfielder, who represented the Socceroos at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was reportedly stopped twice on the same night while driving a BMW across the Anzac Bridge. Police allege he was first caught travelling between 86km/h and 94km/h in a 60km/h zone before later being stopped again after allegedly driving at 109km/h in the same speed limit area. A roadside breath test during the first stop returned a negative result, but a later drug test allegedly detected cocaine. A secondary oral fluid sample has been taken for further analysis, and his international driver’s licence has been suspended for six months while police continue their investigation.

Despite the allegations, Volpato has not been charged with a criminal offence. He was issued infringement notices for the speeding incidents, and New South Wales Police confirmed that inquiries remain ongoing. Football Australia acknowledged the reports and confirmed it is in contact with the player. “We have been in contact with the player and continue to monitor the matter and support the player throughout this process,” the governing body said. Australia’s players’ union also issued a statement, saying, “The PFA is aware of reports concerning Cristian Volpato and will ensure he is supported.” Neither Sassuolo nor Volpato has publicly commented on the allegations.

How Did Cristian Volpato Perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cristian Volpato featured in three matches for Australia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making an impact as a lively attacking option on the right side after switching his international allegiance from Italy before the tournament. Although he did not score, the 22-year-old provided energy and creativity whenever he was on the pitch, offering a direct threat in Australia’s forward play.

Volpato came off the bench for 30 minutes against the United States in the group stage, before earning his first World Cup start against Paraguay, where he played 58 minutes and registered a shot on target while creating problems for the opposition defence. He also started Australia’s Round of 32 clash against Egypt, featuring for 74 minutes and attempting two shots before the Socceroos were eliminated on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Overall, he finished the tournament with 162 minutes played, 78% passing accuracy, four shots and four chances created.

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