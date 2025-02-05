Cristiano Ronaldo: A Quest For Longevity, Legacy, And Records

Despite nearing 40, Ronaldo remains as confident as ever in his abilities.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fascination with knowledge and self-improvement often led him to reach out to Portugal’s national team doctor, Jose Carlos Noronha, with an unusual request:

“Hey doc, any chance you could recommend a scientific article to read?”

Ronaldo’s interest in longevity and maintaining peak physical fitness was well-known to Noronha, who described him as “very inquisitive.”

“He constantly sought the latest research on nutrition and other health-related topics. He’s a true example of someone who goes above and beyond to stay at the top of his game,” Noronha shared.

As Ronaldo celebrates his birthday, the legendary forward remains determined to show that life — and success — begins at 40.

The Relentless Pursuit of Perfection

Despite nearing 40, Ronaldo remains as confident as ever in his abilities. Speaking on Spanish TV recently, he boldly declared,

“I think I’m the most complete player to have ever existed. I do everything well in football. I respect the preferences for Messi, Pele, or Maradona, but from my heart, I’ve never seen anyone better than me.”

This unwavering belief has fueled his remarkable career. Former Portugal teammate Costinha recalled a conversation from Ronaldo’s early days when he made his international debut against Kazakhstan in 2003.

“He told me, ‘Costa, I’m going to play until the age of 30 and then do something different.'”

Ronaldo didn’t just exceed that timeline; he smashed it. Impressively, he scored more goals in his 30s (460) than in his 20s (440).

Big Ambitions Still Ahead

Even as criticism grows and time catches up, Ronaldo’s hunger remains insatiable. Among his current goals are:

Playing in the 2026 World Cup and winning the trophy

Reaching 1,000 career goals (he currently has 923)

Achieving 250 caps for Portugal (he stands at 217)

Sharing the pitch with his 14-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., who plays for Al-Nassr’s youth team

“There are no impossibilities,” Ronaldo often says — a mantra his compatriots have come to believe.

Former Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro is convinced, saying,

“I’m sure he’ll continue for another one, two, or even three years.”

Defining a Generation

Joao Aroso, a former Sporting fitness coach, vividly remembers Ronaldo’s focus as an 18-year-old.

“We lined up against Manchester United with legends like Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. While most young players would have been starstruck, Ronaldo was completely focused on the game. That speaks volumes about his mentality.”

His career path saw him conquer Europe with stints at United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, winning five Ballons d’Or and becoming Portugal’s greatest-ever player.

Mick Clegg, a former United performance coach, likened Ronaldo to geniuses like Leonardo da Vinci and Albert Einstein.

“His whole mind is about creating something great. He’s unique, a genius made of blood and bone.”

Ronaldo’s influence transcended individual accolades, transforming Portugal’s national team into a global force.

“He redefined our football identity. Portugal is a small country, but because of Cristiano, we are known worldwide for something great,” said Aroso.

Eyes Set on 2030

As long as Portugal qualifies, Ronaldo seems destined for the 2026 World Cup. Whether he can push on to 2030, when Portugal will co-host, remains a question.

Former teammate Nani joked, “He’ll go on another diet and be there, nice and slim.”

Building an Empire

Ronaldo’s ambitions extend beyond football. With a lucrative offer to become co-owner of Al-Nassr, his post-playing career is already taking shape.

“I’m still very young. I have so many dreams ahead. Mark my words — I’ll be the owner of a big club,” he said at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Beyond the pitch, Ronaldo has built a diverse business empire, including hotels, TV channels, hair transplant clinics, and even padel courts. Through his company, CR7 SA, he holds stakes in 21 enterprises.

“What I want most is to keep moving forward,” he affirmed.

With his YouTube channel boasting 73 million subscribers, Ronaldo’s influence remains unparalleled.

Although a presidential candidate in Portugal recently suggested having him on the Council of State, Ronaldo is firmly focused on his current pursuits — proving that for this footballing genius, the best may still be yet to come.

