Cristiano Ronaldo Acting Debut Confirmed: Al-Nassr Star Joins Thierry Henry in New British Football Drama ‘Day 1s’

Cristiano Ronaldo Acting Debut: Having won almost everything there is to win on the football field, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to add yet another chapter to his life. The 41-year-old might be looking at post-retirement career options as he is set to enter the world of television. Ronaldo is set to be the executive producer of a new drama show centred around British football. Apart from being the executive producer, the legendary footballer will be making appearances on the show as well. Ronaldo, while talking about the project, said, “This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business.”

The show, titled Day 1s, revolves around the life of an elite football agent that will be brought to life by Homeland fame, Damian Lewis. Meanwhile, the drama series is set to feature Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Make Acting Debut With Thierry Henry

According to a report from The Sun, filming for the show has started. The report mentions that Henry has been pictured at The Hive Stadium in North-West London. The stadium is usually home to Barnet FC, which will be playing in Football League Two in the upcoming season.

According to the latest reports, Ronaldo will be featured in the series onscreen as well as off-camera as an executive producer. Besides his playing career with Al-Nassr and Portugal, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who also played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has taken up another role as co-producer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Day 1s Revolves Around Football Agent’s Life

While the Day 1s series continues to be fictional, there will be some real-life experience behind the camera. The series will be made on a concept that was created by real-life football agent Darren Dein. Dein has represented Arsenal legends like Henry and Cesc Fabregas. While most of the football content made on television or in cinemas revolves around players, this show would be solely focused on fictional football agent Stanley Dalton.

Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Day 1s Globally?

As of now, no streaming platform has claimed the rights to stream Cristiano Ronaldo’s Day 1s. However, according to the report from The Sun, sources within the industry indicate that there could be a war between streaming platforms given the attention the series has received even before the filming has been finished.

The popularity of Ronaldo and Henry could certainly make the series a highly talked-about one and could be a profit-making project for whichever platform decides to pick it up.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Hit By Financial Crisis, Saudi Club Owes Over SAR 800 Million: Report