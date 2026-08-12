Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Wedding 2026: From First Meeting in Madrid to a Dream Marriage in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced that they have married after being partners for about ten years. One of the most followed couple love stories in football has just reached yet another unforgettable step. The marriage was said to take place by the couple in a private civil ceremony held in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026, with their family and children only as guests. Having shared so much, whether it is their public interactions, family joys, accomplishments, and hardships over the years, their relationship was only able to grow stronger.

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez First Meeting in 2016

The couple’s romance started in one of Madrid’s best shopping districts in 2016 when Georgina was still a sales assistant at the Gucci store. Ronaldo, the iconic Real player, allegedly spotted her during one of his visits to the city. This initial meeting led to more time together when the two began going out on a regular basis without the camera lenses following them. A bond that soon was the talk of football worldwide was formed between the two.

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Make Relationship Public in 2017

By the winter of 2017, Ronaldo and Georgina had announced their relationship officially. A couple who regularly spent time apart when one of them had games had a chance to show off their love and were spotted often either at matches or award ceremonies and other family-related outings. Later that year, Georgina gave birth to their daughter, Alana Matina, and that made the family circle bigger. Ronaldo appreciated Georgina’s role as a stepmother and partner in the lives of all his children, which he had from previous relationships.

In the next few years, Georgina was almost always together with the famous football star, from Ronaldo to Real Madrid to Juventus. The two posted many times about their family moments on social media while Georgina was becoming an influential person and a top model.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Children

October 2021 marked the official announcement by the couple that they were expecting twins. April 2022 turned out to be a time of double feelings for them. On one hand, they were elated to have a daughter, Bella Esmeralda, born healthy, while on the other, the duo broke the sad news that they had lost their son, the baby boy, during the delivery process. Ronaldo and Georgina got their share of support from loyal global fans, and eventually, both of them revealed how going through this rough time had actually led their family to become closer.

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Move to Saudi Arabia

After Ronaldo joined Al Nassr, Georgina chose to follow her footballer husband to the Middle East with their children. It didn’t take long for Ronaldo and Georgina’s family life to gain as much attention as their professional lives. While Georgina was very active on social media, Ronaldo’s business side was also developing very fast, and they were supporting each other.

2025: Ronaldo and Georgina Engaged

Ronaldo finally proposed to Georgina after they had been together for almost eight years in August 2025. Georgina made the announcement via her social media channels and showed off her beautiful diamond engagement ring. The engagement naturally raised questions among people about the venue and date of the wedding of the football legend and his long-time girlfriend.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding in 2026

After months of speculation, Ronaldo and Georgina finally announced their marriage. They got married in a private civil ceremony that took place in one of the Portuguese coastal towns, Cascais. The ceremony was quite small, and only family members of the couple and their kids were invited.

This marriage is a result of a long-term love story between the two. It all started with a random meeting in Madrid, and now they have been together for a decade and are going strong as a couple.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez in Private Portugal Ceremony, Confirms Wedding on Instagram