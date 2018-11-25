On Saturday, Ronaldo scored a fantastic goal off Miralem Pjanic's free-kick against SPAL in a Serie A match and took his goal tally to 10 goals in all competitions for his new club. While he also joined Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek at the top of the Serie A scoring charts this season with 9 goals. After scoring the sensational one-touch goal with his left foot, the 33-year-old stalwart became the fastest man to reach 10 goals in Juventus shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a knack of breaking records and he gave enough evidence of that during his stints at Manchester United and Juventus, but nobody would have thought that he would start doing it with Juventus so early. The Portuguese legend has merely played 16 games in the iconic black and white stripes and he has already become the fastest man in Bianconeri’s history to cross the 10-goal mark.

On Saturday, Ronaldo scored a fantastic goal off Miralem Pjanic’s free-kick against SPAL in a Serie A match and took his goal tally to 10 goals in all competitions for his new club. While he also joined Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek at the top of the Serie A scoring charts this season with 9 goals. After scoring the sensational one-touch goal with his left foot, the 33-year-old stalwart became the fastest man to reach 10 goals in Juventus shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a torrid start to life in Italy after a blockbuster move from Real Madrid. He failed to find the net in the first three appearances with Juventus but announced his authority in the Italian league by scoring a brace in his fourth match. His scoring spree hasn’t stopped ever since and he has racked up 9 goals and 5 assists in 13 Serie A appearances so far. It is worth noting that Juventus has scored 28 goals in Serie A so far and Ronaldo has been responsible for half of them.

Heaping praise on his superstar forward, Massimiliano Allegri said, “Cristiano does things that catch opponents off guard and that’s exactly what we need. Cristiano moves and thinks so quickly, he saw Douglas Costa coming out the corner of his eye and pulled the pass back. We need to all improve in that sense, being able to think ahead to the next move.”

Ronaldo ended his 9-year stint with Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 after becoming the all-time top scorer of Los Blancos and winning a host of trophies, most notably a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League. He was apparently recruited by Juventus in a bid to bolster their Champions League contention which has eluded them from a long time now.

