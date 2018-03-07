On Wednesday, reigning European champions Real Madrid sealed their quarter-final spot along with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool FC after registering a stunning 5-2 aggregate win over Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc des Princes in Round of 16 phase of the UEFA Champions League. For Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro inflicted pain for the hosts in the second half. With the win, Madrid also ended PSG's unbeaten run of 51 games on at Parc des Princes in all competitions.

Second half strikes of Ronaldo and Casemiro sealed a thumping 5-2 aggregate win over the Les Parisiens (The Parisians) in the last-16 encounter. In the absence of Luca Modric and Toni Kroos, Zidane gave unexpected starts to Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez by excluding Welsh wizard Gareth Bale from the starting lineup. After a goalless first, Los Blancos started the second half with a bang with their prolific goalscorer Ronaldo who headed home a sublime header past PSG stopper Alphonse Areola. Ronaldo’s thumping header nutmegged Areola in the 51st minute of the game. The hosts got lucky after Marco Verrati’s sending off when Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani got The Parisians level pegging (only in the returning leg) with his 71st-minute strike.

In the end, it was Brazilian midfielder Casemiro who confirmed PSG’s premature exit from Europe’s biggest spectacle when the 26-year old netted the second goal for Real Madrid in the 80th minute of the game. With some unprecedented goal-scoring exploits for The Whites, Ronaldo became the second player in UEFA Champions League after former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Ruud van Nistelrooy to score in nine games consecutively. With the win, Zidane’s men ended PSG’s unbeaten run of 51 games on home soil (at Parc des Princes) in all competitions.

