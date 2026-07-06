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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his final World Cup appearance. The Portugal captain and football legend aims to end his international career on a high by winning the only major trophy missing from his remarkable collection.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he will be playing his last FIFA World Cup before the Portugal vs Spain Round of 16 clash. Image Credit: AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he will be playing his last FIFA World Cup before the Portugal vs Spain Round of 16 clash. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 01:40 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: As the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the last tournament for players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric, fans are appreciating the old generation’s magic skills while watching the tournament. The Portuguese captain confessed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last tournament. It will be the sixth World Cup for Ronaldo, who will try to win his first-ever World Cup title in his otherwise illustrious career. The 41-year-old dropped the bombshell news of his retirement before Portugal gets ready to face Spain in the Round of 16 in Dallas on Monday.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Did Cristiano Ronaldo confirm his international retirement?

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed what most of the world had guessed. The Portugal star has played in six World Cups so far, and this will be his last, he said. Ronaldo stated this just before Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Spain at Dallas Stadium in Texas on Sunday. At a press conference in the media room, the 41-year-old was only trying to deflect attention from himself and focus on the game. Besides, he was not ready at the time to answer questions about retirement, although he had announced the end of his World Cup career.

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What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about his retirement?

Cristiano Ronaldo, while announcing an end to his FIFA World Cup career, did not speak at length about bidding farewell to the game. The 41-year-old forward, who leads the all-time goal-scoring charts, talked about focusing on the Round of 16 clash against Spain. Ronaldo said, “I want to enjoy it as much as possible, because it will be my last World Cup, yes. But I hope that tomorrow won’t be my last game in the World Cup … I’ll [retire] when I want to, not when you want me to. It’s a waste of time to keep asking that question. But I don’t want to draw attention to that. The most important thing is tomorrow.”

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal in major tournaments

The Portugal captain is without a doubt one of the greatest football players of all time. He guided Portugal to a Euro 2016 championship, which was their first-ever win in the competition, and the victories in the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. He has netted 11 goals in World Cup games, and after scoring his first goal of this tournament last month, he is now the first male player in history to score a goal in six different World Cups. In Portugal’s previous game against Croatia, Ronaldo scored his third goal in the ongoing tournament, which was also his first knockout goal. 

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Football Team Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle

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Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey
Tags: cristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo retirementCristiano Ronaldo World Cup retirementFIFA World Cup 2026Portugal vs Spain

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Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey

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Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey
Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey
Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey
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