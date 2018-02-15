On Wednesday, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals for a single team in UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo's halftime penalty and second-half winning goal landed him with this famous achievement. Ronaldo is also the only player to have scored in first seven games of UEFA Champions League. The 33-year old is 18 goals ahead than his closest rival Lionel Messi who has netted 97 goals for FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo entered his name in the record books once again on Wednesday after becoming the only player to score 100 UEFA Champions League goals for a single club. Ronaldo scored two goals to register Paris Saint Germain’s first defeat of this season. The 33-year old is also the only player to have scored in first seven games of UEFA Champions League. Madrid witnessed perhaps the toughest challenge in their UEFA Champions League defence this season when they hosted Ligue 1 giants PSG who were undefeated before the tie.

Ronaldo started Madrid’s proceedings with his 45th-minute equalizer when he converted his penalty to cancel out Adrien Rabiot’s opening goal for PSG. The Portuguese captain then scored his 100th UEFA Champions League goal in the 83rd minute to give Blancos a much deserved 2-1 lead. With 100 strikes for Real Madrid, Ronaldo has 115 goals in total which makes him the only player to score a century of goals for a single team. The former Manchester United man is 18 goals ahead than his closest rival Lionel Messi who has netted 97 goals for FC Barcelona.

The record-breaking goal scorer for Los Meringues has emphatically blasted 20 goals in his last 12 Champions League appearances. Ronaldo has scored in every Champions League game he has played for Real Madrid this season. Speaking before the Madrid-PSG match, Ronaldo posted a video on Twitter where he asked Madrid followers to give his side their unconditional support. “On Wednesday we have a very, very important match against a great team,” Ronaldo said on Real Madrid Twitter. “What me and the team are asking for is your unconditional support like always and together we will be much stronger,” Ronaldo added.