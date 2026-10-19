Cristiano Ronaldo Fined, Suspended for 30 Days as Portuguese Football Federation Confirms Disciplinary Action After Burst Out With Head Coach Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo Fined: Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a 30-day suspension from representing Portugal and fined €255 after the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) concluded its disciplinary investigation into the national team captain. The Al Nassr forward was penalised for leaving Portugal’s national team camp during the international break, an incident that reportedly followed a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus. The punishment rules Ronaldo out of Portugal’s international commitments in November, while his return to the squad remains uncertain. Here are all the details surrounding the disciplinary action, Ronaldo’s fallout with Jesus and Portugal’s upcoming fixtures.

Why Has Cristiano Ronaldo Been Suspended?

The Portuguese Football Federation’s disciplinary investigation committee imposed a 30-day suspension and a fine of €255 on Ronaldo after completing its inquiry into his departure from the national team camp without permission. According to Spanish newspaper AS, the federation considered the incident a breach of its internal regulations, warranting disciplinary action against the captain.

The controversy reportedly stemmed from a disagreement between Ronaldo and Jesus over the forward’s role in the team. Ronaldo’s decision to leave the camp escalated the situation, prompting the federation to initiate disciplinary proceedings before announcing its final decision on Monday (Oct 19).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Portugal’s November Matches?

Ronaldo will be unavailable to represent Portugal during the November international break because of the 30-day suspension. Portugal are scheduled to face Denmark and Wales in the UEFA Nations League, meaning the national team will have to prepare for both fixtures without their captain.

Although the suspension covers the upcoming international window, Ronaldo’s availability for Portugal’s subsequent matches will depend on developments in the situation and his relationship with the coaching staff.

Portuguese Football Federation Wants Cristiano Ronaldo Back

FPF president Pedro Proença is reportedly working towards resolving the dispute and facilitating Ronaldo’s return to the national team. There is said to be a strong desire within the federation to bring the captain back into the squad as soon as possible.

Bruno Príncipe also indicated at an event in Porto that the federation is approaching the matter calmly. The sentiment within the organisation and coaching setup is reportedly in favour of Ronaldo’s return, with Portugal continuing to value the forward’s contribution as long as he remains capable of playing.

What Next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal?

Ronaldo’s future with Portugal will depend on how the disciplinary situation develops and whether the differences with Jesus can be resolved. While the suspension rules him out of the November fixtures, the federation’s reported desire to reintegrate its captain offers the possibility of a return in the future.

Portugal will face Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17 in the UEFA Nations League. The team will aim to maintain its competitive momentum during Ronaldo’s absence, while attention will remain on whether the captain can settle the dispute and resume his international career.