Cristiano Ronaldo Fit to Play Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr? Saudi Pro League Return Latest Update

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Cristiano Ronaldo is yet again in spotlight as the former Real Madrid man is set to return to action for the first time since FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portuguese superstar missed Al-Nassr’s opening two competitive matches of the season while working his way back to full fitness, but he has now been included in Ange Postecoglou’s 21-man squad. So is he fit to play against Al-Riyadh and will he finally play on Friday, here are all the details.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Against Al-Riyadh?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Al-Nassr’s squad for the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh on Friday, August 21. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is therefore available for selection and is in line to make his season debut.

Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Al-Nassr’s First Two Matches?

Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr’s opening Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Fateh and the subsequent King’s Cup clash with Al-Diriyah while building back his fitness after his extended break. He had also experienced discomfort connected to a pelvic muscle issue during training, which led him to follow an individual rehabilitation programme before returning to full squad consideration.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League Match Details

Match: Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026-27

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Return: Latest Update

Ronaldo returned to Saudi Arabia after his wedding in Portugal and his extended post-World Cup break. His absence from Al-Nassr’s first two matches created significant anticipation over when he would return, with the Al-Riyadh fixture now offering the opportunity for the club captain to make his comeback.

Which Al-Nassr Players Will Miss the Al-Riyadh Match?

Al-Nassr are dealing with six absences ahead of the match. Saad Al Nasser, Samu Costa, Mohamed Simakan, Mohamed Maran, Raghed Al Najjar and Abdulrahman Ghareeb are set to miss the fixture.

The absences of Samu Costa and Mohamed Simakan are particularly notable, although their omission is understood to be linked to squad management and fatigue rather than serious injuries. Postecoglou has opted to manage the pair carefully following the congested start to the season.