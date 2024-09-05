Cristiano Ronaldo: Five-Time Ballon D’Or Winner Becomes First Men’s Player In History To Score 900 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal during Portugal’s Nations League match against Croatia at home on Thursday becoming the first player in history to achieve the feat.

Ronaldo extended his team’s lead to 2-0 in the 34th minute at the Estádio da Luz, finishing a Nuno Mendes cross with a close-range tap-in volley. He was visibly emotional as he celebrated reaching this significant milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo career tally

At 39 years old, Ronaldo’s career tally includes 131 international goals, 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and 68 for his current team, Al Nassr, along with five for his first club, Sporting Lisbon.

Lionel Messi of Argentina, who is second on the all-time goal-scoring list, has scored 859 career goals.

In the match, AC Milan’s star player delivered a precise cross that Ronaldo converted into a goal, celebrating as he likely recognized the achievement.

A goal to remember

Although Croatia later scored a goal through an own goal by Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, the match will be remembered for Ronaldo’s historic achievement. Realizing the significance of the moment, Ronaldo appeared emotional, putting his head in his hands and kneeling in celebration.

This goal was the 131st of his international career, with the remaining 769 goals coming at the club level. Ronaldo began his career at Sporting Lisbon, where he made his senior debut in September 2002 in the Primeira Liga. His scoring streak began a week later with a brace against Moreirense.

An unparalleled talent

Manchester United quickly took notice of his talent, and Sir Alex Ferguson saw Ronaldo score a free-kick against Portsmouth in the Premier League after bringing him to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo scored an additional 144 goals for Manchester United. However, the majority of his career goals were scored during his time at Real Madrid, where he netted 450 goals over nine years. He added 101 goals while at Juventus and has since scored 68 goals at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.