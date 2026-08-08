Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List, Timing And Everything We Know So Far

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Celebrated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to marry Georgina Rodriguez on 8th August, Saturday. The wedding will take place at one of the biggest celebrity wedding ceremony spots the world has ever seen. Although both parties have not shared their plans publicly, a number of reports coming out of Portugal have backed up news that a grand wedding has been booked at a hotel in a resort near the coast on the south-west of the island of Madeira, Portugal, where Ronaldo was raised.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Wedding Date

It is rumored that Ronaldo and Georgina may finally tie the knot on August 8, 2026, following extensive media coverage. Their wedding, it is said, will be a reflection of the deep relationship and love they have for each other over the years, having got engaged in August 2025.

They met for the first time back in 2016 when Georgina was a store assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid, and it has been a love story ever since then, leading to the development of the most visible relationship in sports today. As for the couple’s plans, there are still some steps to take with the organization of the main event for their wedding.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding Details So Far

Detail Information Date August 8, 2026 Location Madeira, Portugal Ceremony Venue Funchal Cathedral (Sé do Funchal) Reception Venue Savoy Palace Hotel Official Timing Not confirmed Guest List Not officially released

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding Venue

Rumors suggest the ceremony will be held at the Cathedral of Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. Ronaldo considers the island a very important place as he was born and grew up there before becoming a football superstar.

After the religious service, guests will probably have to go to the Savoy Palace Hotel, an upscale hotel in Funchal, for a fabulous celebration. Per reports, many parts of the hotel, including several floors and event spaces, have been booked for the festivities.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding Timing

Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Georgina Rodriguez has made any official schedule announcements, but Portuguese media is saying there will likely be a simple church ceremony followed by the evening reception. An exact start time has not yet been announced by their side.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding Guest List

We still do not know about the details of the guest list, but rumors on the internet plus the media speculate there can be a few notable football, entertainment and media figureheads there.

Here is the expected guest list:

Rio Ferdinand

Piers Morgan

Kylian Mbappe

Vinícius Junior

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jennifer Lopez

Rihanna

Drake

Travis Scott

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Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Will Lionel Messi Attend?

That’s been one of the hot topics – who’s going to be in the audience? One question in particular was whether Lionel Messi, being one of Ronaldo’s long-time rivals, will get there. Currently, people are saying that it’s pretty much decided that Messi is not going there. Yet no definitive word has been given by either Messi or Ronaldo.

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