Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding: Did Portuguese Star’s Mother And Siblings Miss His Big Day?

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez got married in an intimate civil ceremony in August 2027, which was held at Cascais, Portugal, after years of public speculation about their relationship. They have been dating for almost years and announced their engagement in the last half of August 2026. A very low-key wedding and no more than a few guests, including the couple’s 5 kids, a handful of family, and closest mates, were present at the function. But post-wedding focus was more on the absence of the four most vital people in Ronaldo’s life- his mother, Dolores Aveiro, and siblings Hugo, Elma, and Katia.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother And Siblings Miss The Wedding?

Yes. Multiple reports confirmed that Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, his brother Hugo, and his sisters Elma and Katia did not go to his wedding. The guest list deliberately stayed very small as the couple wanted to celebrate their wedding privately with only their children and four witnesses.

The marriage certificate is said to have named Georgina’s sister Ivana Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s close friend Miguel Paixao, the jeweller Jose Rodriguez Sangil, and his wife Monica Gonzalez Martinez as the authorized witnesses. Not even Ronaldo’s close relatives were spotted at the event.

Was There a Dispute in Cristiano Ronaldo’s Family?

Despite online gossip that has gone viral on all the social media handles, there remains no clear proof that Ronaldo’s family has turned against him. It was reported on Portuguese TV that a part of the family may have been called at the very last minute about the ceremony, but these allegations are still unconfirmed.

On the contrary, the couple’s wedding did not leave room for such speculation. Based on a report, Dolores Aveiro and other members of their extended family responded in a very pleasant manner to Ronaldo’s wedding post online, leaving no doubt that their absence had much to do with the couple’s wish to maintain a quiet private life.

Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez in Private Ceremony

Ronaldo’s wedding secrecy really caught the public eye rather than the grand celebrations many would expect from one of the biggest football stars. The couple did not go for the big party with the famous people at it, but Ronaldo and Georgina had their small ceremony with just close relatives and friends. Later, they did share some pictures of their wedding rings, which also went viral as a formal announcement of their union in the eyes of the world.

While Ronaldo’s mom and other siblings were not present at the wedding ceremonies, their absence does not reflect the breaking of all family bonds. The way the wedding was organized is rather a private party of their choice than any indication of family problems, which lets the newlyweds revel in their joy without the crowd’s interference.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?