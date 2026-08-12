Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez Wedding: Where Did They Get Married? Check Venue, Guest List And Key Details

In what is one of sports’ most followed romantic relationships, Portugal and Al Nassr’s football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has officially married long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez as they gear up to start a new life. The wedding has been capturing attention weeks prior to the actual ceremony, given the fame both Ronaldo and Rodriguez have garnered over the years. Additionally, possibilities were also being floated of some famous celebrities and athletes’ presence for the wedding, including Lionel Messi. Check venue and other key details here:

Where did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez get married?

Despite their global fame and millions of money at their disposal, the couple decided to tie the knot in an intimate setting. The ceremony took place Cascais, Portugal, a coastal town nearby the capital city of Lisbon, known for its picturesque or scenic views. There were reportedly no grand celebrations and is said to have done deliberately to keep the proceedings away from public attention.

As per media reports, the marriage was a ‘private and intimate moment’, which is in sharp contrast to the public attention that has encapsulated their relationship for nearly ten years. Ronaldo and Rodriguez confirmed their marriage via Instagram by uploading few adorable pictures alongside a cute caption that contained their initials.

Did any famous athlete attended the wedding?

There is reportedly no evidence of any athlete or celebrity attending the Portuguese footballer’s wedding as the guest list is said to be very limited. Along with their five children, only close family members made their way to the ceremony, reflecting a sharp focus on family. There have been no confirmed reports of Ronaldo’s close friends coming for the wedding, including his teammates from the football fraternity.

Their relationship had reportedly begun in 2016 when they came across one another at a luxury store of Gucci in Madrid. At that time, Rodriguez was working at that store. With their engagement taking place in August 2025, the wedding has come nearly after a year, marking a new chapter in their lives. Since starting her work at the Gucci store, Rodriguez has built an empire herself, earning success as an entrepreneur and influencer.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play football next?

Meanwhile, the veteran footballer’s next outing is set to be on August 15, Saturday, featuring for Al Nassr against Al Fateh in the opening game of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League match.

Ronaldo endured a tearful exit from FIFA World Cup 2026 as Portugal’s campaign came to an end after a 0-1 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 clash.