Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the richest sportspersons on the planet for over a decade now and after his mega-money move to Juventus from Real Madrid, the Portuguese superstar has got even richer. Recently, the 33-year-old footballer showed his generous side when he left a hefty tip of 20,000 euro (approx Rs 16 lakh) to a hotel in Greece where he was holidaying.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo was spending his post-World Cup holidays in Greece with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his son. When he arrived at the Royal Methoni villa, he was assigned at least 10 employees by the hotel to look after the needs of the superstar footballer. One specific thing that the hotel staff was asked to do was keeping paparazzi away from the vacationing family.

Impressed by stellar and dedicated service of the staff, Ronaldo gave 2,000 euro to each staff member that was catering to his needs. A leading Greek magazine reported, “The 10 employees, who had been tasked with providing services to Ronaldo’s family and to keep them away from the paparazzi, each received 2,000 euro.”

After a disappointing end to his World Cup campaign with Portugal, Ronaldo headed straight to Greece with his family and holidayed there for 10 days. Then he went to Italy to undergo a medical and finalised his much-anticipated transfer to Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently completed a 100 million euro move to the Serie A giants after calling quits to his 9-year long marriage with Real Madrid. According to reports, the Madeira-born forward has been handed a four-year contract worth 120 million euro.

The new Juventus attacker is all set to hit the ground running at the Old Lady of Turin and will be looking to continue his terrific form from last season with Real Madrid. Ronaldo scored a superb 44 goals in all competitions for the La Liga giants.

