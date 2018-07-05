If former Juventus CEO Luciano Moggi is to be believed then Cristiano Ronaldo has already signed a contract with the Serie A club after undergoing a medical in Munich. The Real Madrid forward is said to have accepted a 4-year contract worth 120 million euros with Juventus.

The transfer speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo is growing by the day and it increasingly looks likely that the legendary winger might finally call an end to his almost a decade-old marriage with Real Madrid. The 33-year-old is heavily touted to make a move to Serie A giants Juventus in the ongoing transfer window and a former Bianconeri CEO has made startling revelations in the transfer which has further fuelled the rumours.

Former Juventus CEO Luciano Moggi revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has already signed a contract with the Italian club after undergoing a medical examination in Munich. However, he cleared that it is not the first hand information. “This is what I think after talking to important people,” added Moggi.

The 80-year-old Italian, who was at the helm of Juventus’ board from 1994 to 2006, further recalled his failed attempt at securing the services of then 18-year-old Ronaldo.

Moggi said that after watching a young Ronaldo play, he immediately sent a team of scouts to further watch him and look at the possibility of signing him. After receiving mostly positive reports about him, he tried to sign the Portuguese attacker and offered 5 million euro to Sporting CP in 2002 but the deal could not be finalised.

Juventus are now reported to have tabled a bid worth 100 million euro and a 4-year contract amounting to a massive 120 million euro. If the reports in Italian media are to be believed, then the former Manchester United forward might very well be on his way to the Old Lady of Turin.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 from Manchester United for a then world record fee of 80 million pounds. Ever since making his goal-scoring debut for the La Liga giants, he has amassed over 550 goals for Real Madrid becoming the all-time leading goalscorer for the club.

