Cristiano Ronaldo called time on his 9-year stint with Real Madrid last summer before completing a €100 million move to the Serie A giants. After a slow start, the 34-year-old has taken the Italian football by storm scoring 20 goals so far, out of which 18 have come in Serie A alone.

Former Juventus star Pavel Nedved on Monday talked about the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo on the club and gave his own assessment of the Portuguese icon. Nedved said the Bianconeri was an ambitious squad even before Ronaldo’s arrival but the former Manchester United attacker has added something extra to the squad’s mentality.

While speaking about Juventus’ blockbuster acquisition of last summer, Pavel Nedved said that with Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Turin side, the mentality of the team has improved greatly. “There always was a strong, winning mentality but there is something that he has brought which has influenced the rest of the team, that has affected them and has made them even more confident,” he added.

Nedved, who serves as a director at Juventus, further said that everybody at the club knew about Ronaldo’s talent on the field and he has duly delivered on it but what has taken everybody with surprise is Ronaldo’s personality.

“Ronaldo is much more than a player. The way I describe Juventus is that it exactly matches with him. Ronaldo is a Juventus player. It’s a perfect fit and it is the perfect mentality,” added the 2003 Ballon d’Or winner.

With the addition of Ronaldo in the squad, Juventus has continued its dominance in the Serie A but all eyes are on UEFA Champions League as fans across the world are waiting in anticipation how Ronaldo would lead the Bianconeri in Europe’s elite club competition. Massimiliano Allegri’s men will travel to Spain on Thursday to play Atletico Madrid in Champions League’s first leg of the round of 16 fixture.

