Ever since making his high-profile move, Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a torrid start to life in the Italian league. Although he scored in a pre-season match but he is yet to find the net in competitive fixtures for Allegri's side. In the two Serie A games, he has registered just one assist and is yet to score a goal.

Juventus may have started receiving the commercial windfall in the name of their superstar recruit from Real Madrid but Cristiano Ronaldo’s move is yet to pay dividends on the pitch. The Portuguese attacker has come under fire from the legends of late with many asking whether he will be able to repeat his goal-scoring exploits which he enjoyed during his nine years with Spanish capital club.

Former France international Michel Platini questioned Ronaldo’s desire to hit peak form citing that the Portuguese is at an age where usually strikers take retirement from football. “I think it’s odd that at 33 years of age he’s left ‘his’ Real Madrid, with whom he has won three Champions Leagues in a row, to try a new adventure. When I was 32 lots of teams wanted me, but I retired because I was tired,” said Platini.

The former Ballon d’Or winner and Juventus legend further said that he is confused by Ronaldo’s blockbuster move to the Old Lady of Turin. He continued by saying that he doesn’t know if Juventus contacted Ronaldo or his agent Jorge Mendes offered the former Manchester United winger to the Serie A giants.

Later in the day, former managing director of Juventus Luciano Moggi slammed the club’s decision to sign a 33-year-old for 100 million euros on a long-term contract. Moggi, however, conceded that in terms of marketing, it is a sensational deal.

Moggi continued saying that back in his days, he would have never spent so much on an ageing player who is already in the twilight of his career, if not prime. He said that first, he would have sold Gonzalo Higuain for 50 million euros and only then he would have announced the acquisition of Ronaldo.

