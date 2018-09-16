Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his duck for his new side Juventus on Saturday. The Portuguese attacker was in top form against Sassuolo and netted a fantastic brace in Juve's 2-1 win in the Serie A match.

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed back to top form for Juventus on Sunday as the Serie A giants overpowered Sassuolo 2-1 in a comfortable outing. The 33-year-old superstar broke his duck for his new side and ended the match with a superb brace to his name. Ronaldo scored the first goal with an easy tap-in while another one came through his trademark finish from distance.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo completed the blockbuster transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus, his first goal for the Old Lady of Turin was highly awaited. After coming agonisingly close to scoring in his previous Serie A outings, the Portuguese superstar just couldn’t find an opening.

But on Sunday, Juventus fans finally got to see their new man celebrate, not one but two goals, in his iconic style. After a quiet first half, Cristiano Ronaldo sent the spectators into raptures in the 50th minute when he tapped in a simple goal into the net.

He's off the mark! @Cristiano won't care that it's probably the easiest goal of his career. He is up and running and his three-and-a-half game drought (!) is over. It's @juventusfcen 1 – @SassuoloUS 0. Up and running! Subscribe – https://t.co/YbI6T6O8MU #CR7 #Ronaldo #Juve pic.twitter.com/IXWfTcdRI2 — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) September 16, 2018

Later in the 65th minute, Ronaldo made a marauding run down at the left flank and unleashed a rocket of a shot with his left foot past a haplessly standing goalkeeper. Interestingly, it was his 400th career goal.

Ronaldo has scored again! pic.twitter.com/hgK5hpaU8S — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) September 16, 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More