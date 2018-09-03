If Jose Mourinho is to be believed, then it was just another routine bubble in the air that held no weight. Nevertheless, Ronaldo completed a lucrative switch to Juventus worth 100 million euros and a further 112 million euros in wages which will be paid to him over a period of four years.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Manchester United on a then world-record transfer fee to Real Madrid, every year, without fail, there were always reports linking him to a move back to Old Trafford. However, the coldest of the waters were poured on that hot trail of annual speculations when he completed a blockbuster move to Serie A giants Juventus. But before the Portuguese superstar finally packed his bags for Italy, there were reports, again, doing rounds that he preferred a switch to Manchester United but Mourinho shunned his charm offensive.

During United’s buildup to the Premier League encounter with Burnley, Jose Mourinho was approached by mediapersons asking him whether there is any shred of truth in the aforementioned report. The Portuguese coach rejected the report outright.

He said that Cristiano Ronaldo was never on the table for him in the first place and rejecting the opportunity to sign the former Real Madrid hitman is a far cry.

Both Ronaldo and Manchester United are struggling at their respective ends. The legendary goal-machine is yet to find the net in Serie A with his new side while the Old Trafford outfit just recovered from the horrors of a 3-2 defeat to Brighton by securing a 2-0 win over Burnley.

Manchester United fans may have long romanticised the reunion with their beloved footballer, but it was never on the cards at both ends. Although, the writing was on the wall from past couple of years that Ronaldo will move away from Real Madrid but not one entity would have imagined that Juventus will be his final destination.

