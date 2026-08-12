Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez in Private Portugal Ceremony, Confirms Wedding on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Portugal national football team icon Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his marriage to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday. On his official Instagram handle, Cristiano posted a picture of him and Georgina holding each other’s hands and wearing their rings. The 41-year-old and Rodriguez tied the knot on August 11, 2026. It was a low-key private ceremony as the couple was surrounded by their five children and some family and friends.







Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage: Where did his wedding with Georgina Rodriguez take place?

Cristiano Ronaldo married his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez, reportedly in the port city of Cascais, near Lisbon, on 11th August 2026, in a civil ceremony. It is said that the wedding celebration was at a hotel near the sea, roughly 30 km from the capital of Portugal, Lisbon.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s big day was exactly one year after their engagement on August 11 2025. Rodriguez, at the time, posted a photo where her hand was resting on top of Ronaldo’s hand, showing the engagement ring, which had a big, oval-shaped diamond.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Relationship

Ronaldo met Rodriguez for the first time in 2017 when the football player was dating the sales assistant at a Gucci store where the girl was working. The couple first appeared at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in January of that year when the football player had invited the girl and him to a football celebration. Later in the year, in May 2017, Ronaldo and Rodriguez confirmed they were girlfriend and boyfriend by posting to social media. It was the footballer who posted a picture with his new partner.

As the years passed by, Ronaldo and Georgina’s love blossomed more. The couple has four children altogether: Eva Maria and Mateo, who are twins, and Alana and Bella. Ronaldo also fathered Cristiano Jr from a relationship before he met Georgina. Angel (Bella’s twin), one of their children, died during his birth in 2022.

Despite some tough times, both Ronaldo and Georgina remained committed partners. The couple had been engaged for a year before they got married publicly. Announcing their marriage, the couple shared a post on Instagram showing them wearing rings with both their hands resting on top of each other.

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo after marriage?

Following their formal marriage, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina are expected to return to Riyadh, where the 41-year-old represents Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. As the football icon enters what is believed to be the twilight zone of his career, his marriage certainly will tighten the bond he shares with Georgina.

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