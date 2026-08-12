Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Pay Emotional Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father, Posts ‘A Huge Hug to You’

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Pay Emotional Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father: Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar offered words of support to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain shared an emotional farewell note for his late father, Jorge Messi, on Wednesday (Aug 12). Jorge Messi died in Rosario on Friday (Aug 7) at the age of 68 following a long illness. Ronaldo, one of Messi’s greatest rivals during their careers, sent a heartfelt message to the Inter Miami star, while Neymar also expressed his support for his former Barcelona teammate during a deeply difficult period.

What Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say to Lionel Messi?

Ronaldo responded to Messi’s emotional Instagram post by offering his condolences and support. The Portugal captain wrote in the comments section: “A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength.” The message came after Messi opened up publicly about his father’s death and the pain he is experiencing following the loss.

What Did Neymar Say to Lionel Messi?

Neymar also reached out to Messi after the Argentina star published his emotional tribute to Jorge. The Brazilian forward and Messi shared several memorable years together at Barcelona and developed a close friendship during their time at the Spanish club. Neymar’s message offered support to his former teammate as Messi came to terms with the loss of his father.

Ronaldo and Neymar’s Support for Messi

Ronaldo and Neymar’s messages demonstrated the personal relationships Messi has built with some of football’s biggest stars despite the intense rivalry and competition surrounding his career. Ronaldo shared one of football’s most famous individual rivalries with Messi during their years at Real Madrid and Barcelona, while Neymar became one of Messi’s closest teammates during their time together at Barcelona. Both players put football rivalry aside to support Messi during one of the most difficult moments of his life.

Who Was Jorge Messi?

Jorge Messi was a hugely influential figure in Lionel Messi’s life and football career. He supported his son from his early days playing football in Rosario and remained closely involved as Lionel progressed through the sport. Jorge also managed many aspects of Messi’s professional career and was by his son’s side through some of the most challenging periods of his development.

Jorge died in Rosario at the age of 68 after a long illness. His death has prompted an outpouring of support for Messi from teammates, former teammates and fellow football stars, including Ronaldo and Neymar.