Cristiano Ronaldo Obsessed With 1000-Goal Milestone? Portugal Legend Breaks Silence Ahead Of Nations League 2026-27

With the 2026-27 edition of the Nations League on the horizon, veteran Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on achieving the milestone of 1000 goals but insisted he is not obsessed about it. The 41-year-old has also asserted that he still has a lot to offer to his country as new coach Jorge Jesus gears up for his first game as Portugal’s coach.
“I’ve already admitted that I want to get there” – Cristiano Ronaldo on 1000 career goals
“One goal is to achieve both – reaching 1,000 goals and the national team trying to win this Nations League. It’s a new era with manager Jorge Jesus, whom we all know well; I just hope things go well for him,” Ronaldo said at the Portugal Football Summit at the Portuguese FA headquarters outside Lisbon.
“Scoring my 1,000th goal for the national team would be the culmination of something – a beautiful story,” he said. “It wouldn’t be the end of it, but it would be a beautiful story.”
“I’ve already admitted that I want to get there, and I will get there,” he said. “An obsession? No … The rest is about enjoying it, enjoying every day.”
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“They count on me. I still believe that I’m able to help the national team,” he said. “The most important point is to be able, inside the pitch, to score goals and help the team to win games.”
“If the manager doesn’t count on me, I can leave today – no problem at all… When I feel that I’m not doing anything here, that I’m not contributing on the pitch, not scoring goals, creating a bad atmosphere, or that they don’t want me here, I’ll be the first to pack my bags.”
“I learnt something from my late 30s onwards, which is to live in the moment, don’t think about tomorrow,” he said.
“Is it possible? Yes. Highly likely? Yes. But will it happen? No, I don’t know.”