Cristiano Ronaldo Obsessed With 1000-Goal Milestone? Portugal Legend Breaks Silence Ahead Of Nations League 2026-27

With the 2026-27 edition of the Nations League on the horizon, veteran Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on achieving the milestone of 1000 goals but insisted he is not obsessed about it. The 41-year-old has also asserted that he still has a lot to offer to his country as new coach Jorge Jesus gears up for his first game as Portugal’s coach.

“I’ve already admitted that I want to get there” – Cristiano Ronaldo on 1000 career goals

Jesus ​replaced Roberto Martinez after Portugal’s disappointing World Cup campaign ended in the round of 16 against eventual champions Spain.

Ronaldo, now ​on 979 career goals — 833 for clubs and 146 for Portugal — is 21 short of the 1,000-goal landmark ⁠he has openly targeted. Asked whether winning the Nations League or reaching four figures mattered more, he grinned and chose both.

“One goal ​is to achieve both – reaching 1,000 goals and the national team trying to win this Nations League. It’s a new era with manager Jorge Jesus, whom we all know well; I just hope things go well for him,” Ronaldo said at the Portugal Football ​Summit at the Portuguese FA headquarters outside Lisbon.