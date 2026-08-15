LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?

Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement before their private Lisbon wedding on August 11, 2026. The prenup ensured separate premarital assets, while the intimate ceremony featured only family members, close friends, and selected witnesses.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez married on the 11th of August. Image Credit: X and Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez married on the 11th of August. Image Credit: X and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 12:13 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had their wedding very small and private. Though, one significant thing happened to them just the day before they got married. On the 10 of August, which is one day before their August 11, 2017 wedding, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement. It was reported that the couple went to a public notary’s office in Lisbon for the signing. It further came out that the deal included that Ronaldo and Georgina will have separate premarital assets.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding: Private Affair in Lisbon

The wedding party was not at all an extravagant celebrity event. People think Ronaldo and Georgina officially married privately at one of the footballer’s lavish properties in Lisbon, which cost nearly 30 million ($40.6 million), and this was one of those rare events where such a footballer would get to use the facilities that were normally for his personal use. Only they and their four little children were the only ones at the ceremony. The people who attended as witnesses were Georgina’s sister Ivana, Ronaldo’s close friend Miguel Paixao, and Spanish couple Jose Rodriguez Sangil and Monica Goncalez Martinez.

You Might Be Interested In

As reported, the couple had vowed to each other at 1:30 p.m. on August 11, one day after they announced publicly their engagement and exactly a year before sharing wedding ring photos as evidence of their marital state.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding: Madeira Mix-up And Rumours

The privately held ceremony was also the result of a strange mix-up in a Madeiran wedding. Thousands of fans have supposedly gathered outside Funchal Cathedral a few days later, as it was rumored that Ronaldo and Georgina would get married in the cathedral. The crowd was actually celebrating another pair, Nicole and Fabio. Ronaldo found the confusion entertaining and afterwards shared with laughing emojis the clip that got the mix-up.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo focused back on football, and he has already trained with Al-Nassr again on his way to achieving other milestones, including reaching the milestone of 1,000 goals.

Also Read: AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood Joins Elite Club Ft. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc And More With 300 Test Wickets | WATCH VIDEO

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?
Tags: cristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo weddingGeorgina Rodriguez

RELATED News

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa

IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Play Begin In Galle On Day 1? Latest Update On Galle Weather

IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO

Independence Day 2026: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Wishes as Sports Icons Celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

‘Cannot Be Seized by Tweet’: Iran Hits Back After Trump’s Stunning Hormuz Claim

Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH

Playing With a Cobra Turns Costly for Siwan Man After Venomous Snake Bites Him

Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made

Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO

Indigo’s Sudden Flight Cancellations Leave Woman Stranded with Sick Son, Passenger Breaks Down at Bhubaneswar Airport

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947

‘Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Forever Here’ — A Tribute Film Premieres on The BroadView

AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood Joins Elite Club Ft. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc And More With 300 Test Wickets | WATCH VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?
Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?
Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?
Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?

QUICK LINKS