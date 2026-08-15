Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?

Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had their wedding very small and private. Though, one significant thing happened to them just the day before they got married. On the 10 of August, which is one day before their August 11, 2017 wedding, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement. It was reported that the couple went to a public notary’s office in Lisbon for the signing. It further came out that the deal included that Ronaldo and Georgina will have separate premarital assets.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding: Private Affair in Lisbon

The wedding party was not at all an extravagant celebrity event. People think Ronaldo and Georgina officially married privately at one of the footballer’s lavish properties in Lisbon, which cost nearly 30 million ($40.6 million), and this was one of those rare events where such a footballer would get to use the facilities that were normally for his personal use. Only they and their four little children were the only ones at the ceremony. The people who attended as witnesses were Georgina’s sister Ivana, Ronaldo’s close friend Miguel Paixao, and Spanish couple Jose Rodriguez Sangil and Monica Goncalez Martinez.

As reported, the couple had vowed to each other at 1:30 p.m. on August 11, one day after they announced publicly their engagement and exactly a year before sharing wedding ring photos as evidence of their marital state.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding: Madeira Mix-up And Rumours

The privately held ceremony was also the result of a strange mix-up in a Madeiran wedding. Thousands of fans have supposedly gathered outside Funchal Cathedral a few days later, as it was rumored that Ronaldo and Georgina would get married in the cathedral. The crowd was actually celebrating another pair, Nicole and Fabio. Ronaldo found the confusion entertaining and afterwards shared with laughing emojis the clip that got the mix-up.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo focused back on football, and he has already trained with Al-Nassr again on his way to achieving other milestones, including reaching the milestone of 1,000 goals.

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