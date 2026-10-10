Cristiano Ronaldo Provisionally Suspended By Portuguese Football Federation After Exiting National Team

Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a significant setback as he has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) following the disciplinary proceedings over his departure from the national team’s camp amid the Nations League 2026-27. The 41-year-old’s suspension was reported by the Portuguese media on October 10, Saturday.
“Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of initiation, a non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, and the proceedings were given urgent status,” the federation was quoted as saying.
“I feel sad, it’s normal. It was a shock, my son could have left through the main door and instead he left through the small door, but it’s okay, God will take care of it. I cried a little. It’s good too, to let go. We have to turn this around.”
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys happy return to Al Nassr and Riyadh
Even as troubles continue to mount for the star footballer as far as the national team, Ronaldo enjoyed a victorious stint with Al Nassr at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 league fixture. Ronaldo scored one of the three goals as Diriyah Club lost comprehensively.
With 980 goals now under his belt, the dream is well and truly alive of reaching the milestone of 1000.
Al Nassr coach Andre Postecoglou praised the team’s performance against Diriyah Club and stated, as quoted by The National News:
“I thought it was a good performance. Obviously, it is always good to win and we scored three good goals, kept a clean sheet. In general, I thought it was a really good, strong performance and against a difficult opponent, so I’m happy.”
Al Nassr will next face FC Neftchi Fergana in the group-stage match of AFC Champions League.
(With inputs from Reuters)