Cristiano Ronaldo Provisionally Suspended By Portuguese Football Federation After Exiting National Team

“ I feel sad, it’s normal. It was a shock, my son could have left through the main door and instead he left through the small door, but it’s okay, God will take care of it. I cried a little. It’s good too, to let go. We have to turn this around.”

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys happy return to Al Nassr and Riyadh

Even as troubles continue to mount for the star footballer as far as the national team, Ronaldo enjoyed a victorious stint with Al Nassr at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 league fixture. Ronaldo scored one of the three goals as Diriyah Club lost comprehensively.

With 980 goals now under his belt, the dream is well and truly alive of reaching the milestone of 1000.

Al Nassr coach Andre Postecoglou praised the team’s performance against Diriyah Club and stated, as quoted by The National News:

“I thought it was a good performance. Obviously, it is always good to win and we scored three good goals, kept a clean sheet. In general, I thought it was a really good, strong performance and against a difficult opponent, so I’m happy.”

Al Nassr will next face FC Neftchi Fergana in the group-stage match of AFC Champions League.

(With inputs from Reuters)