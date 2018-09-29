Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of raping a woman identified as Kathryn Mayorga in June 2009 in Las Vegas. The following matter was highlighted after a German magazine, Der Spiegel published an article where it had levelled several serious accusations against the Portuguese soccer star.

Issuing a statement on the matter, Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyer, Christian Schertz, said that the following report published by the magazine was an inadmissible ‘reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy’. He added that he would be seeking legal redress for Ronaldo from the German magazine for publishing the article.

The following statement by Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyer was sent to Reuters by sent by the footballer’s agent. The following statement was issued after Reuters had requested a comment over the rape allegations.

As per the German magazine, Ronaldo and Mayorga did an out-of-court settlement where Ronaldo paid her $375,000 in order to never speak about the accusation again. In a video put out by Der Spiegel, Kathryn Mayorga’s lawyer said that she was sexually assaulted by an individual named Cristiano Ronaldo in June 2009.

On the other hand, Ronaldo’s agent said that he will be demanding compensation from Der Spiegel for the moral damages.

Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged the title of the player of the year five times and was recently transferred to Juventus from Real Madrid for some 100 million euros.

