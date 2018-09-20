There was massive anticipation among Bianconeri fans to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action in Juventus' first group match of the Champions League 2018-19 season against Valencia. But in less than half an hour-mark, all hell broke loose and the anticipation of fans had gone down the drain.

Ronaldo was in all tears after he was sent off against Valencia

Among many things, Cristiano Ronaldo was literally born to play UEFA Champions League. No footballer boasts a more stellar record in Europe’s elite club competition than the Portuguese icon. However, it was a trouble in paradise when the 33-year-old went out to play the first Champions League fixture with his new side Juventus against La Liga side Valencia.

In the 28th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo was teary-eyed and in absolute dismay after match referee had shown him a red card for manhandling Valencia’s Jeison Murillo. Although it was an unnecessary touch by the former Real Madrid man, but sending him off was too harsh a decision.

Here’s the entire incident:

@Cristiano gets red card, what do you think guys? Did he deserve it?? pic.twitter.com/KALol2qf6o — Film/photo 💎 (@jessykigen) September 20, 2018

Juventus, on the other hand, have an undisputed supremacy in the domestic league, the reason they acquired Ronaldo was to ace the Holy Grail i.e. Champions League crown.

Ronaldo’s first outing with Juventus in Europe’s top-tier competition was supposed to be overwhelming, exemplary and goal-laden, but it turned out to be rather contrary to it. Nevertheless, the Old Lady of Turin went on to win the match 2-0, thanks to two penultimate strikes by Miralem Pjanic.

Although from fans and family to teammates and coaching staff, all have condemned the red card but what’s done is done. Ronaldo will now miss Juventus’ next Champions League match against Young Boys and if UEFA decides to extend his suspension, he might possibly miss his long-awaited Old Trafford visit.

