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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo retirement speculation intensified after sister Katia Aveiro revealed the FIFA World Cup 2026 could be the Portugal captain’s “last dance” in international football. The 41-year-old star continues chasing the historic 1000-goal milestone while leading Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister called FIFA World Cup 2026 the 'Last Dance' for the 41-year-old. Image Credit: AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister called FIFA World Cup 2026 the 'Last Dance' for the 41-year-old. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 09:21 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: The Portugal captain’s international career may be coming to an end, according to Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro, who has referred to the FIFA World Cup 2026 as his “last dance” with the national team. Speaking to the media outside BMO Field in Toronto ahead of Portugal’s Round of 32 battle against Croatia on Thursday night, Katia said she believes Ronaldo is nearing the conclusion of his international journey.  Speaking to reporters outside BMO Field in Toronto ahead of Portugal’s Round of 32 clash against Croatia on Thursday night, Katia said she believes Ronaldo is nearing the end of his international journey. The 41-year-old led Portugal to a 2-1 win over Croatia, possibly extending his international career by at least one more game. 

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: Sister Katia Averio makes huge announcement

Ronaldo’s sister dropped the bombshell announcement before Portugal’s Round of 32 clash against Croatia. “From the information I have, he can say goodbye. Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s not today that he’s saying goodbye, but it’s soon. I believe this is his farewell. Enjoy it a lot. It will be difficult to find someone like him,” Katia said.

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Cristiano Ronaldo eyes 1000 goal milestone

Asked whether Ronaldo would retire after reaching the milestone of 1,000 career goals, Katia clarified that she was referring specifically to his Portugal career. “After 1,000 goals? Yes, that’s something. I’m talking about the national team. The information I have, from a reliable source, I believe this (World Cup) is his last dance,” she said. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the all-time goal-scoring list, could become the first player in history to score 1000 goals. 

Portugal beat Croatia in the Round of 32

The remarks came ahead of Portugal’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32, where Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot before substitute Goncalo Ramos netted a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez’s side into the Round of 16. Portugal will now face Spain in the Round of 16 as Ronaldo continues what could be his final FIFA World Cup campaign or any other major tournament in international colours.

Cristiano Ronaldo international career with Portugal

Ronaldo, 41, is Portugal’s all-time leading appearance-maker and goalscorer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has represented his country at multiple FIFA World Cups and UEFA European Championships, helping Portugal lift the UEFA Euro 2016 title and the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. 

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos Inspire Portugal’s Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia, Set Up Spain Round of 16 Clash

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Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal
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Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal

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Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal

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