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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared an emotional farewell video, reflecting on his journey wearing the iconic No. 7 jersey.

Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after an extraordinary 23-year career representing Portugal.
Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after an extraordinary 23-year career representing Portugal.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 17:01 IST

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to an extraordinary career spanning more than two decades with Portugal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed his decision through a video shared on his official social media accounts, delivering an emotional message to Portuguese fans. Ronaldo, who wore the iconic No. 7 jersey for 23 years, leaves behind a remarkable legacy as one of the greatest players in international football history.

Ronaldo Bids Farewell to Portugal’s No. 7 Jersey

In his emotional video message, Ronaldo reflected on the privilege and responsibility of representing his country for more than two decades. “To the Portuguese people. The day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team. I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world,” Ronaldo said. His announcement marks the end of an iconic chapter in Portuguese football, with the legendary forward having become synonymous with the national team’s identity.

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Historic International Career Spanning 23 Years

Ronaldo represented Portugal for more than two decades, establishing himself as one of the most influential figures in the country’s sporting history. During his international career, he played in six FIFA World Cups and helped Portugal achieve major international success. His contributions were instrumental in the country’s Euro 2016 triumph, which remains one of the biggest achievements in Portuguese football. He also helped Portugal lift two UEFA Nations League titles, further strengthening his legacy.

Last World Cup Campaign Ends Against Spain

Ronaldo’s reported final World Cup campaign ended with Portugal suffering a 1-0 defeat against Spain in the Round of 16. Although his international journey has reached its conclusion, his achievements and influence will remain an important part of football history. For millions of fans worldwide, Ronaldo’s farewell is not just the end of an international career but the closing of an unforgettable era for Portuguese football.
Also Read: Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

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Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?
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Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?

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Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?
Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?
Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?
Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?
Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?

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