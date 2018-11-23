The giant Italian club Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training after participating in UEFA Nations League held in Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo was omitted from the Portugal squad in UEFA Nations League semi-final due to the hamstring injury.

Global football star Cristiano Ronaldo is back in training in Italy and will return to action with giant Italian club Juventus when they take on SPAL on Saturday this coming week. The Portuguese striker was omitted from Portugal’s national squad for the second time on a row due to ongoing rape allegations, as his national team fared well without him to seal a semi-finals berth in the UEFA Nations League.

The five-time ballon’Dor winner Cristiano Ronaldo took a small break in London which sparked engagement rumours with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sparked engagement rumours as she showed off a stunning $815,000 diamond Cartier ring at the World Cup. Juventus defender De Sciglio talked about pressure and fatigue. The club is talking about Champions League matches which are in the coming weeks. Juventus need their star man to play in Champions League as it is their priority to win the trophy this season. The coming matches for Juventus are very tight and close for the league and champions league. Players coming after the international break usually don’t play the next consecutive match due to fatigue and jet lag.

Things are going smoothly for the club as well as for the players. Juventus is seeking change to adapt to the playing system of players. They are moving from attacking playing of style to a more defensive side of the play. Serie A requires consistency which comes from playing with different clubs in the country.

Juventus are currently six points adrift in the Serie A and will look to capitalise on the gap when they take on SPAL.

